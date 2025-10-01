Everyone In Hollywood Wishes This Actress Didn’t Exist

Hollywood is the land of possibilities, where anyone has the potential to break into the film or music industry. One unusual actress is attempting to prove this, despite being shunned before her career could even really start. Her name is Tilly Norwood, and she is a completely AI-generated actress.

Talent can come from anywhere. The girl next door could end up becoming a movie star, or the boy from a small town could make it big as a rock star. But now, artificial intelligence is entering the picture, and actors across film and TV are realizing that even their jobs could be at stake.

Everyone in Hollywood wishes actress Tilly Norwood didn't exist because she's completely AI-generated.

The product of Dutch company Xicoia, which calls itself the world's first artificial intelligence talent studio, Tilly Norwood is a "synthetic performer" reportedly seeking talent representation in the film industry.

Norwood's Instagram page showcases stills, fake screen tests, and candid photos of the character. The character's bio reads, "You'll either get it or pretend you don't. I'm a creation," with the hashtag #aiart.

Dutch producer and comedian Eline Van der Velden is the mind behind the artificially created character. She posted a statement on Norwood's Instagram amidst all the backlash they have received. "Creating Tilly has been, for me, an act of imagination and craftsmanship, not unlike drawing a character, writing a role or shaping a performance," Van der Velden defended, adding that Norwood isn't a replacement for human actors, but a "creative work — a piece of art."

The creation of an AI actress is seen as an insult to the thousands of real actors also trying to make it in the industry.

Hollywood's labor union, the Screen Actors Guild, released its own statement about synthetic performers, saying that computer-generated characters like Norwood simply can't live up to the work of human performers.

"It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion, and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience," the union wrote. "It doesn’t solve any 'problem' — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry."

The use of artificial intelligence in the film industry has been a hotly debated topic for years. While using AI could have some potential benefits, there are still overwhelming concerns about legal and ethical implications.

Celebrities are also speaking out to publicly condemn the AI creation.

On a Variety podcast, actress Emily Blunt called Norwood "terrifying." She also remarked, "Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection."

lev radin | Shutterstock

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg was amused by the situation, saying on the talk show The View that Norwood isn't any real competition for human performers. She claimed, "You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently."

It remains to be seen whether Tilly Norwood will find success as an actress, but it's looking like it will be a difficult journey for her, at least for now. Either way, her story contributes to the ongoing conversation about the use of AI in Hollywood and how we can balance harnessing its power while also preserving the human experience.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.