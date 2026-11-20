When I was a kid, and the vibe was down at home, my parents would put on their favorite 80s songs. Let's just say there was no way to be in a bad mood once the music started.

That's the thing about music. A good bop can make anyone, of any generation, feel good. And really, a good song from the 1980s can do more than that. It can make you feel great. That's because listening to a song you love releases the happy chemical, dopamine.

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These 80s songs can instantly boost your mood, even if you've never heard them before:

1. 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' by Whitney Houston will absolutely make you want to dance with somebody

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Whitney Houston is an icon. She sold over 200 million records worldwide, had 11 number-one singles, and won six GRAMMYs. She has one of the most unique and recognizable voices in music history. There are so many hits to choose from, but one of my favorite songs is “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” When that chorus hits, I dare you not to sing and dance along. Even the opening “Aah yeah” will get you.

She earned the nickname “The Voice” for a reason. Her powerful vocals and iconic beats boost your mood immediately.

2. 'You Make My Dreams' by Hall & Oates will have you singing the Oohs like an owl

The instant that signature keyboard hook comes in, good luck staying in a bad mood. I absolutely love this song, and when it comes on, everyone is going to hear me sing it.

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It’s so catchy and so much fun. Hall & Oates may have released this song in the 80s, but people still love it. The song has over one billion streams. This classic hit has become a modern sensation.

If you need to release pent-up stress, try putting this song on. The harmony and catchy, happy lyrics can give you a much-needed smile.

3. 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper is an anthem, not just an 80s hit

Name a more iconic or feminist hit from the 80s. It’s all about advocating for freedom, but it's wrapped up in the catchiest tune, like, ever. When we feel stuck, it can encourage us to get out of the situation. That was Lauper’s intention beyond the song. While it’s a cover of Robert Hazard’s song, she cut the lyrics to make it more woman-forward. Her version became an anthem every woman can relate to.

“So I began to cut this out, cut that out, this needs a melody here, make this change, bring this together. Say, ‘Oh mama dear, we’re not the fortunate ones/ ‘Cause girls want to have fun’ — and we can’t,” she told PBS's "Finding Your Roots," as reported by Billboard. “All of a sudden, it had this new life.”

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4. ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ by Wham! will have you doing the 80s snap dance before the chorus hits

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This song is literally about dancing. Well, at least according to George Michael. He wanted to combine 50s and 60s music with the fun 80s sound. Allegedly, the song is about a woman who loves to go dancing. A go-go was a term for a club, and she keeps going dancing without him. The lyrics are asking her to wake him up before she goes out again. Are you going to let George Michael down by not dancing along? That’s what I thought.

This song’s energy is unlike anything else. To this day, when it’s on the radio or on the soundtrack to "Stranger Things," good luck sitting still. This song has lived on for decades after its release. Plus, everyone loves George Michael.

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5. ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ by The Clash is a mash of punk and pop that feels instantly fun

The Clash is one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s. To this day, they are rated as the 436th most popular band of all time.

The 1980s were a great decade for The Clash. They released one of their most beloved songs, “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” It’s impossible not to vibe out to this song. It’s so catchy and fun.

A YouGov study found that The Clash ranked 3rd among the most popular punk and punk rock music artists. It’s not surprising that this song still makes people happy.

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6. ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey is the perfect song to scream-sing in your car

If you haven't belted out this song as if your life depended on it, you haven't lived yet. One time, I was at a concert. Journey wasn’t playing, but the crowd still erupted in a “Don’t Stop Believing” sing-a-long.

Have you ever heard this song played at a wedding? It’s game over. Everyone loves to storm the dance floor when the DJ turns it on. There’s no way you can be in a bad mood when it comes on.

The song is about pulling through a hard time. Jonathan Cain wrote the song around the phrase his father would say when things were tough: “Don’t stop believing.” These are words to live by, and with such a catchy song, there’s no way you’ll stay in a bad mood when you hear it.

7. ‘I’m So Excited’ by The Pointer Sisters ... no explanation needed

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How can you not be excited when this song is playing? It’s literally what the song is about! The joyful music makes you feel energetic. When you need to pump yourself up, this is the perfect song.

It’s about being excited for a new love and anticipating how wonderful it will be. However, that’s not the only way to interpret it. If you’re feeling excited about anything, you can relate to it.

Now 40 years old, the song is still popular. It’s been in countless movies and TV shows, and it's sure to boost your mood when you need it the most.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.