Hating Taylor Swift's 'Life Of A Showgirl' Album Reveals These 5 Things About You

Taylor Swift released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on October 3, and there’s been a great deal of feedback about the 12 tracks included. The hype for the album has been over-the-top, with fans trying to decipher song titles and find Easter eggs before the record was even released. And while some Swifties are obsessed with Swift’s latest era, others simply aren’t impressed.

'The Life of a Showgirl' (TLOAS) promised to be a behind-the-scenes look at Swift’s life — a peek behind the curtain, if you will. But for some people, the album fell flat. If you’re one of those people who hate Swift’s latest album, you may fall into one of these groups.

What hating Taylor Swift's 'Life Of A Showgirl' album reveals about you

1. You crave deep lyrics that make you think

Beyzaa Yurtkuran | Pexels

One reason that you may not be vibing with Swift’s new album could be because you thrive off of lyrics with deeper meanings, not just hidden messages. While some of the tracks on TLOAS offer subtle references and even digs at other people, there’s just something bigger missing for you.

If this is your gripe, we’d be willing to bet that you’re a huge fan of 'Folklore' or 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Both of these Swift albums are lyrical masterpieces that provoke deep thought.

2. You relate more to Taylor Swift’s heartbreak

Zinkevych | Getty Images

If you’re not in love with 'The Life of a Showgirl,' it could be because you prefer Swift’s heartbreak songs to her love songs. That is, you probably relate more to the songs she sings about being slighted by a man, versus finding “the one.”

Up until now, Swift has been known to sing about her failed relationships more than perhaps anything else. And while she has sprinkled some love songs in — like “Lover” — songs like “All Too Well” just hit differently.

There’s something to say about Swift’s sad songs, and it seems as though everyone can relate to a relationship gone sour. Moreover, everyone can relate to those tingly feelings of falling in love. It’s those very instances that stay with us because they often mark pivotal moments in our lives.

3. You’re not sold on the Taylor Swift love story

Polina Zimmerman | Pexels

Hear us out. You might be happy that Swift has found her happily ever after, but maybe it’s not what you envisioned for her, given her past relationships with, say, Joe Alwyn or Calvin Harris. It seems as though Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is everywhere, but her album is less about the subtle romantic moments they share. Instead, Swift went all in with an in-your-face style that isn’t what you enjoy.

For example, her lyrics in “Wood” leave little to the imagination, though she uses metaphors throughout. Nevertheless, it’s a less subtle song about sex and that’s probably not your thing. It’s a far cry from “So High School” after all.

4. You have high expectations

Alex Green | Pexels

When Swift announced her new album on the New Heights podcast back in August, most Swifties could not WAIT to hear the tracks on the album. However, a lot of the hype seemed to dissipate when the album came out.

Some people were really hoping for another powerhouse album that was going to reach their soul and awaken something inside of them. But for many, TLOAS didn’t deliver on this level, which may have you feeling bummed.

Instead, Swift offered an upbeat boppy album that simply did not meet your expectations, which had you feeling nothing short of let down.

5. You don’t want this to be the end

dragana991 | Getty Images

For some Swifties, 'The Life of a Showgirl' marks the end of Swift’s single girl era. Listening to some of the tracks, it becomes evident that the Grammy winner is going to put her career on the back burner while she plans her wedding and maybe even starts a family.

It could be this very realization that has you sort of self-sabotaging this album. This isn’t how you wanted Swift to go out and it’s just not enough for you to feel satiated because the truth is, you want more. And it seems like you won’t be getting more for a while.

But, hey, there’s always the possibility of Rep TV and/or her vault tracks. So, maybe the end isn’t as close as you think.

Effie Orfanides is a contributing writer for YourTango who has been reporting on celebrity and entertainment news since 2009.