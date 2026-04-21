Flight Attendant Picks A Side In The Alex Cooper & Alix Earle Feud Based On How They Each Personally Treated Her

If you’ve been on social media at all over the last few weeks, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve seen something about the supposed feud between influencers Alex Cooper and Alix Earle.

It may all seem more than a little petty, but getting caught up in celebrity gossip is a proven way to de-stress, so it makes sense that people are eating it up. In case you aren’t very familiar with the drama and didn’t know whose side you should take, a flight attendant who has met them both offered her thoughts.

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Apparently, Alix Earle was much nicer to the flight attendant than Alex Cooper, which is all the evidence she needs.

Em Lanc introduced herself in a TikTok video as a flight attendant who has interacted with both Cooper and Earle through work. “So, I’m gonna make my decision, based off my interactions, of whose side I’m gonna be on,” she explained.

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for Cooper. When she flew on a flight Lanc was working on, she took a picture of a promotional photo Lanc was in for her airline and shared it on her Instagram story. “Which does she look like the most?” Cooper asked, with a selection of names like Betty, Debbie, Francine, and Carol.

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“I woke up to thousands of people making fun of me,” Lanc said. “It was not a good day for me.”

Lanc’s interaction with Earle couldn’t have been more different. Just before the flight, Lanc found out that her grandmother had passed away, and she was visibly upset. Earle gave her a hug, and Lanc called her the “sweetest passenger I could have ever imagined having, especially on such a hard day.”

“So, I have to make my decision. I wonder which one I’m gonna pick,” Lanc concluded sarcastically.

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The bad blood between Cooper and Earle unsurprisingly came to light over a TikTok video.

According to a report from the New York Times, fans have wondered if the influencers weren’t getting along for a while now, and Earle seemed to prove that when she reposted a video from Ashley Tiscareno, who compared Cooper to an “ambulance chaser.”

Cooper is known for her wildly popular podcast "Call Her Daddy." Quite a few famous women have been interviewed by Cooper after going through something difficult in their lives, which Tiscareno described as her “profiting off of women’s, like, heartaches and failures.”

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After that, Cooper made a video of her own in which she addressed Earle directly. “You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you’ve gotta say about me,” she said. “I know what happened, and so do you, so talk.” In a comment on the post, Earle said she was “on it,” but has not shared anything further.

No one knows the real root of the drama, but it’s suspected to go back to podcasting. Earle, a beauty influencer who recently launched a skincare line, signed with Cooper’s Unwell Network to host her own podcast in 2023, but then left the company last year. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Earle called the situation “behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess.”

Whatever is going on between Cooper and Earle is really just an example of the misogyny that’s built into the media industry.

It’s entirely possible that one of them really is in the right, but there’s no way to know. Some have wondered if there isn’t really any tension between the influencers at all, and they’re just doing this for publicity.

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Sophie Gilbert, the author of “Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves,” argued that the constant so-called feuds we see between famous women, from Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, are evidence of the fact that society believes only one woman can come out on top.

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“There’s this really parasocial relationship that people have with celebrities that’s relatively new and thrives on the idea that fans know the celebrities who they devote themselves to better than anyone else,” she explained. “And that, in turn, gives them this rapacious attention to the supposedly hidden details in their art.”

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As fans take sides in what the New York Times dubbed “the Lix vs. Lex feud,” it’s important to remember that this is mostly an illusion. No matter how much someone feels like they love Cooper or Earle, they don’t really know them, and they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Maybe it’s better to just let this drama die.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.