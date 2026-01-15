If This NFL Team Wins Super Bowl LX, Theory Claims We'll Get Back On The Right Timeline

If you’ve ever looked back and thought things got a bit strange starting in 2016, you’re not alone. A popular theory claims we shifted timelines in 2016, but some say if the Chicago Bears win Super Bowl LX, we'll get back on the right timeline.

Apparently, we were on a specific timeline in 2016, but we fell off it due to one major event in the world of sports. If a long-shot NFL team can pull off a major upset and win the Super Bowl a decade later, we may just be able to get back on the timeline we’re supposed to be on and all breathe a little easier again.

The theory claims that if the Chicago Bears win Super Bowl LX, all will be right in the world again.

Content creator Kelly Sites explained the theory in a TikTok video. She said it all started when another Chicago sports team, the Cubs, shockingly won the 2016 World Series. According to the New York Times, it was the first time the team had brought home a win in 108 years.

“And when I think about this, actually, my friends and I around that time said we think we hopped to the wrong timeline,” Sites said. “So, if you don’t know, the Cubs were, like, cursed … They broke the curse finally, like, literally a few days before Trump actually won the election in 2016. And if you remember, like, nobody thought Trump was gonna win in 2016.”

Sites referred to the curse the Cubs were under as the “curse of the Billy Goat,” which Cincinnati Enquirer contributor Kaycee Sloan elaborated on. She said that the Cubs actually did manage to make it into a World Series in 1945. But when William “Billy Goat” Sianis tried to attend Game 4 with his goat in tow, he was denied entrance and said that the Cubs wouldn’t win a World Series “so long as the goat is not allowed at Wrigley Field.”

“And so the Cubs, the Chicago Cubs, put us into the wrong timeline,” she continued. “So the only way to get back into the right timeline is for the Bears to win … Also, like, we have a pope from Chicago, so, like, maybe it’s all divine intervention.”

The Bears aren't favored to win Super Bowl LX.

As of this writing, Fox Sports noted that the Chicago Bears have a 5.9% chance of winning Super Bowl LX, so they're definitely the underdogs. Though "they've demonstrated the kind of never-say-die swagger that can carry a team far in a single-elimination tournament," NFL.com Special Projects Lead Tom Blair explained, "this is not exactly the most rock-solid formula for postseason success."

Unfortunately, things haven't gone too well for the Bears in the past, who Sloan said haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1985. According to Sports Illustrated reporter Bryan Perez, the team was given just a 5% chance of winning the NFC.

Of course, people probably weren’t giving the Cubs great odds at winning the World Series ahead of their standout season in 2016, so anything is possible. For what it's worth, astrology buffs determined that Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback, has luck on his side during the Super Bowl.

There’s really no explanation as to why the city of Chicago is so central to the fate of the entire world.

There’s a lot of ambiguity surrounding this theory. No one really seems to know what its origin is, for starters.

What we do know is that many people agree that the world hasn't quite been the same since 2016. For one, it's the year Donald Trump was first elected President. People Magazine reported that 2016 was also the year of Brexit, and the year we lost icons like Prince, Carrie Fisher, and George Michael.

It’s understandable, then, that people would want to go back to a pre-2016 timeline. While there’s no hard evidence to support the theory, it is fun to speculate that a decade of misery could be ended by an underdog NFL team managing to win the biggest game of the year.

