6 Work Habits That Used To Make People Seem Professional That No One Really Cares About Anymore, Says CEO

The modern workplace is changing, and several old-school work habits that used to make people seem professional are going right out the door.

Many employers are trying to be more in tune with the well-being of their employees, allowing them more flexibility to maintain a proper work-life balance. In return, employees are likely to be more productive and produce higher-quality work.

Business expert Jason Morris, Owner and CEO of Profit Engine, is just one of many people who have noticed some changes in the professional world. "The transformation has been remarkable,” he says. “We've moved from a culture that valued visible discipline and traditional hierarchies to one that prioritizes outcomes and flexibility."

Here are 6 work habits that used to make people seem professional but don't really matter anymore:

1. A strict dress code

Pereslavtseva Katerina | Shutterstock

It used to be a major offense to show up to work in anything less than a suit and tie for men or a tailored skirt or dress for women. Professionalism was tied to formality, and looking polished and conservative was a requirement to show that a worker was serious and disciplined.

According to Morris, "Dress codes were about conformity and signaling respect for the workplace, but they also created unnecessary barriers. Talented people were sometimes judged on their wardrobe rather than their work."

Now, fewer workplaces are concerned with what you wear and rather how well you do your job. In fact, a survey found that only 7% of working adults wear professional attire to the workplace every day. Remote working also helped fuel this shift because it proved you could still be productive without dressing up. Who says you can't get stuff done and wear sweatpants?

2. Using a landline phone

Nothing said status and importance in the old workplace quite like having a landline phone at your desk. Having a direct line meant you truly made it in your career, and you likely started each day checking your voicemail inbox.

Morris explains, "The desk phone represented accessibility and permanence. You had a number, a desk, a place in the hierarchy. It was tangible proof that you mattered."

Mobile phones and messaging platforms made desk phones unnecessary. Instant communication was clearly preferable, and video calls replaced in-person or telephone conferences. Having faster and more flexible forms of communication meant you no longer had to be tied to a desk.

3. Always being early

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

I'm sure you've heard before that being 15 minutes early means you're on time, and being on time means you're late. Showing up early and staying late demonstrated dedication and respect for your job.

"There was this unspoken rule that your commitment was measured by your hours, not your output,” says Morris. “People felt pressure to be seen working, even if they'd already finished their tasks."

However, that notion has quickly become a thing of the past. Some people simply work better in the morning, and others do better later in the workday. The focus has shifted to completing tasks and meeting deadlines, rather than maintaining a physical presence throughout the day.

4. Working 5 days a week or more

The 5-day workweek has been standard since the late 20th century, with some businesses asking workers to work even longer hours. Certain industries, such as retail and hospitality, also expect weekend availability. "People who wanted weekends off were sometimes viewed as less committed or ambitious," Morris claims.

4-day work weeks are now rising in popularity, and many employees are fully in support. They get some extra personal time in the week, while still completing all their responsibilities at work. MIT Sloan Professor Erin L. Kelly told Fortune, "The four-day work week becomes a prompt that encourages employees and managers to look at how they are working, to try to find smarter ways to get the job done, while also reclaiming some time for their own goals."

5. Visible hierarchies

Walking into an office, you could see and feel its organizational structure. Corner offices with doors and windows were reserved for executives and managers, while other staff worked in cubicles or open-plan areas. Morris shares, "Physical hierarchy reinforced professional distance. It created an environment where questioning upward felt uncomfortable, and collaboration across levels was rare."

Modern workplaces favor collaboration and cross-functional teams. It's common to have a more open office layout where everyone works side-by-side. Speaking up and contributing ideas isn't just for those with seniority.

6. Formal communication for everything

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Everyone was expected to follow specific guidelines for all workplace communication. Emails had proper headings and closings, memos were printed and distributed, and using casual language was unheard of. "Communication was performative,” Morris explains. “You spent more time writing the perfect formal message than solving problems. It slowed everything down."

While professionalism does still matter in workplace communication, there's far less emphasis on formality. You can still show respect and clarity through a quick Slack message and receive a reply in a fraction of the time.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.