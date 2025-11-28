Why Almost 25% Of American Workers Didn’t Take A Single Vacation Day This Year Even Though They Earned It, According To Research

On paper, taking paid time off from work sounds easy enough. But there are a shocking number of people who aren't actually taking the time off from work that they rightfully deserve and have more than earned.

A survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts found that an estimated 25% of American workers aren't taking a single vacation day. The problem with this is that nothing good comes from refusing to give yourself a break, in any capacity. If you continue to work and work, it won't be long before burnout catches up with you.

However, some key findings from the survey really got into the reasons why so many people would rather just work consistently than have a day off.

Findings from IHG's survey included workers not using their vacation days because of vacation guilt. An estimated one in four Americans wrestled with guilt when taking their rightfully earned paid time off, often weighed down by factors such as travel expenses and workplace pressures.

Another reason had to do with cost and commitment. About a third of Americans cite travel costs as a major deterrent for why they aren't going on vacations. Respondents of the survey even reported feeling more guilt over leaving their pets at home compared to leaving their children.

Most workers take 15 or fewer days off per year.

In a survey of more than 3,000 people, 4 in 10 workers said they took one to 10 days off, while 25% of workers said their manager would discourage them from taking a full week off, according to the FlexJobs Work and PTO Pressure Report. Some of the reasons included heavy workloads, manager expectations, and company culture.

"Most employees have some form of paid time off, but there’s a big difference between a company that offers this benefit and one that actually encourages workers to use it. Without a company culture that supports rest, many workers feel they can’t really step away without risking their professional reputation," Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs, said in a statement.

FlexJobs found that even among workers who receive PTO, many are hesitant to step away from work for more than a few days at a time. An estimated 21% took one to five days off in the past year, 21% took six to 10 days, 17% took about two weeks (11-15 days), and 18% took more than 15 days. Despite how many American workers feel about taking off PTO, it's still important to utilize the time that you've earned. Rest shouldn't just be a luxury; it should be a non-negotiable.

Working nonstop might feel productive in the moment, but over time, it'll just end up chipping at your morale until eventually you've worn yourself down completely. It's not only important for workers to use their PTO, but also for managers to encourage their employees to take time off.

