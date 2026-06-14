People Who Entered The Job Market Around 2008 Compare The Experience To Trying To Find Work Now

It seems like everyone is constantly complaining about how horrible the job market is these days, which led some people to reflect on how job hunting now compares to doing so during the Great Recession in 2008.

There just aren’t as many new jobs being created now, which is making the market feel like a nightmare to navigate. However, those who remember what it was like to look for a job about 18 years ago agreed that while circumstances aren’t ideal right now, they’re nothing compared to what people faced then.

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Finding a job in 2008 was next to impossible, and only made worse by the way the whole economy was falling apart.

A Reddit user posed an interesting question in the r/Millennials forum: “To those who finished your education and [started] seeking jobs around 2008, how bad was the job market compared to these recent years?”

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Comment after comment was filled with first-hand accounts of millennials who could barely survive during the Great Recession. Multiple people said they went years without finding a job related to their degree and were instead forced to work as bartenders or servers. One even recalled the time they “donated plasma to stay alive.”

Others shared their general observations about the inescapable doom and gloom of the time. One remarked, “I definitely felt like I was watching the world end on live television.” Another remembered “businesses were going under left and right” and “people were losing their homes at a pretty high rate.” As one person summarized, “It was much, much worse.”

Taking a look at data from 2008 is like entering some kind of depressing time capsule.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that unemployment hit a high of 10% in October 2009. In May 2026, it was only at 4.3%. A report released by the Senate Joint Economic Committee at the time said that a total of 2.6 million jobs were lost in 2008.

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The economy showed warning signs leading up to the Great Recession, although no one probably could have predicted how bad things would really get. On January 4, 2008, the Economic Policy Institute published an analysis that said the “job market [was] flashing recession” because of lower levels of hiring and increasing unemployment.

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Similarly, in a 2009 article aptly titled “A Good Job Is Hard to Find,” the Center for American Progress shared that the only industries that didn’t seem to be losing jobs were healthcare and education, although they weren’t exactly booming either. At the time, there were “nearly six unemployed workers for every job opening.”

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In an essay for Business Insider, Matthew Wilson wrote about his experience watching his family struggle when his dad lost his job in 2008 when he was 13-years-old. “One day my dad had a job, and the next day he didn’t,” he recalled. The Wilson family barely made it through by selling their belongings at pawn shops and yard sales, utilizing food banks, and taking out loans.

There’s no question that people are having a hard time finding work now, but it could be much worse.

A significant portion of the people who are struggling with the job market today are those just entering the workforce. Economists confirmed that finding a job seems to be the most difficult for Gen Zers who just graduated from college, which could be a sign the economy is headed towards another recession.

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However, Jesse Rothstein, former chief economist at the Department of Labor, argued that millennials will continue to feel the impacts of entering the job market at such a precarious time for years to come. “Initial conditions also have persistent effects on employment rates that, rather than fading away, last throughout a workers’ career (at least through age 40),” he noted.

Times are tough. People can’t find work, and they can’t afford basic necessities because of the cost of living crisis. But we haven’t reached the near apocalyptic conditions of the Great Recession yet. Of course, if things don’t get better, we could find ourselves right back in the same place again.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.