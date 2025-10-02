Survey Finds Most Employees Have Been 'Catfished' Into Accepting Jobs That They Don't Actually Want

It seems a large majority of employees are working in jobs that aren't exactly what they signed up for. This isn't just a matter of workers becoming disillusioned with their jobs, however. A survey from Monster found that most employees feel like they were "catfished" into their current roles, and they are now stuck in jobs they never wanted.

Is there any wonder that finding a job is so hard nowadays? Between the limited options, an oversaturated market of college grads, and now employed people who are miserable in their current roles, all looking. Talk about an employer market.

"Career catfishing" occurs when either employers or job seekers are deceptive about themselves or the job opportunity. For job seekers, this can mean exaggerating skills, education, or past job responsibilities. For employers, it often looks like overselling company culture, benefits, or role expectations.

According to Monster, 79% of workers said they’ve been “catfished” into a job that didn’t match the recruiter’s description, 49% said the work responsibilities were different from what was described, 21% felt the company culture was misrepresented, and 9% reported that compensation or benefits were exaggerated.

Additionally, 67% of respondents believe they currently work with someone who misrepresented their qualifications, while 85% of workers agree career catfishing is morally wrong, and nearly one-third (31%) think offenders should be fired immediately if caught.

There are ways that employees can avoid falling into the trap of being 'catfished.'

Job catfishing really doesn't benefit anyone. It erodes the trust between an employer and their employees. For workers, accepting a job that turns out to be nothing like the position they were sold during their interviews will likely leave as soon as they can. That can be costly for employers. A Gallup poll estimated that the cost of replacing an individual employee can range from one-half to twice the employee's annual salary — and that's a conservative estimate.

For employers, hiring a candidate based on the skills that they might've exaggerated could cost them time, productivity, and even resources. Overall, both employees and employers can benefit from being transparent about the skills they bring to the table and what the company culture entails. There are definitely ways for employees, in particular, to avoid being catfished.

First, you need to do your research and ask the important questions during job interviews. Demand that the employer detail exactly what they're expecting of you. Using LinkedIn, look up current employees working there and connect with them to get an inside scoop into how they might feel working there, too. You must know your worth and also demand compensation that reflects your title and experience.

But above all, trust your gut. If a position seems fishy, that's because it probably is. If it seems too good to be true, do some more research to find out if the employer is just trying to sell you a pipe dream and not actually a job that can benefit you in the long run.

The job market right now is scary, especially if you're someone who is desperate for employment. But remember, you shouldn't have to compromise your own values and what you want out of a job just because you need it. Never take a job that you know you won't be happy in.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.