Lawyer Exclusively Hires Former Servers & Bartenders Because They Have Something Most Employees Spend Years Trying To Learn

A successful lawyer claims that he only hires former food service workers to work at his law firm. This is because they gain a certain understanding early on that most employees spend years trying to learn.

Attorney James Sexton, a successful divorce lawyer, claimed on a podcast that every single person who has worked for him in the 25 years his firm has been operating has previously worked as a server or bartender in a restaurant. Now, how does working in food service translate to a law firm?

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The lawyer explained why he only hires former food service workers at his firm.

"...I genuinely believe everything I needed to know about law and politics, I learned from working as a waiter," Sexton explained, noting that those with experience in the service industry often have a deep understanding of social dynamics that people in other industries don't always get right away.

"It's 'Game of Thrones,' it's politics," he continued. "You have the hostess, who you need to seat you at good tables. You have the manager who decides what section you get. You have the cooks who decide how quickly your food comes out and if you need a side of ranch dressing, how quickly you're gonna get it."

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However, as Sexton explained, it's about finding a balance among all these different roles. Maintaining a good relationship with the kitchen is important, but if you're too friendly with them, "the other servers think you're on the back of the house side, not the front of the house."

On the flip side, if you neglect the cooks, "they start [messing] with your food, and you're not gonna get your tables run as quickly." According to Sexton, the ability to recognize and navigate these delicate social dynamics is a crucial asset in the workplace, which is why he prefers employees with restaurant experience.

The ability to navigate social dynamics isn't the only skill food service workers gain that makes them desirable employees.

Servers and bartenders are extremely well-versed in communication and negotiation. Reading tone, body language, and subtle cues are an inherent part of the job. Having this type of emotional intelligence helps them effectively adjust their approach to best serve their guests.

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Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Resilience is another hidden advantage that many food service workers develop. Shifts can be physically and emotionally demanding, with long hours, difficult customers, and unpredictable income. Those who stick with it often have a strong work ethic and learn how to handle any situation.

In a restaurant, teamwork is the name of the game. The business can only be successful if everyone, no matter their role, can coordinate and work together. One server's performance affects the whole system, which usually makes them reliable team players in other industries.

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Sexton's preference to hire only former food service workers isn't about not giving other candidates a chance. It's that he personally understands the skills that servers and bartenders gain from working in this specific environment, and he knows that they are valuable assets for his business.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.