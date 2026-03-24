Job Applicant Refuses To Accept Rejection Email & Gets Offered The Role — ‘Don’t Let Anyone Tell You That You’re Not A Good Fit!’

In a job market that’s notoriously difficult to navigate, applicants need all the help they can get to actually land a new role. One candidate shared the surprising way they managed to get around a dreaded rejection email on Reddit with a move they’re referring to as the “Uno reverse.”

There’s a disappointing finality that accompanies rejection emails meant to signal to the applicant that the door is officially closed. Usually, people take this message at face value and let that opportunity go, all while hoping something better will come along. This candidate absolutely refused to take no for an answer, and it made the difference they needed.

Advertisement

A job applicant replied to their rejection email with a request that the company reconsider.

They shared a screenshot of the initial rejection email, which was pretty standard for the hiring world. It thanked them for their interest, and went on to say, “At this time, we have decided to concentrate our attention on other candidates who we believe best meet the current needs of our organization. Please be assured that your application was given full consideration.”

Reddit

Advertisement

For most people, that would be the end of the story. Conventional wisdom says that there’s no coming back from a job rejection, so there’s really no point in trying. But, in a stroke of genius, or perhaps just a moment of desperation, this applicant actually replied to the email with a rejection of their own.

“After careful consideration,” they wrote, “I have reactivated my candidacy and will be concentrating my attention toward my application with [company name].”

It was a gutsy move, but it paid off. The recruiter simply responded, “I have sent your resume forward for consideration.”

Advertisement

Later, the applicant revealed that they actually got the job despite being rejected initially.

They posted an update in which they shared some pretty surprising news: the company wanted to schedule a call. In another email, the recruiter stated, “I reviewed your background and thought it looked like a great fit. I’d love to set up a time to chat with you about your interest and the role.”

In a subsequent update, they shared that they were offered the job after a screening call and two interviews. The applicant attributed this reversal to the fact that their resume was probably reviewed by an ATS system at first, which simply wasn’t qualified the way a human recruiter was.

Other people on Reddit were understandably pretty shocked, and even a bit skeptical. Many expressed amusement that such an unconventional move actually worked. A few pointed out that while this may be worth a try, most rejection emails come from “no reply” addresses, so there’s no chance to even try.

Advertisement

It’s hard to get your resume in front of the right people these days, so doing something like this could be a solid option.

Resume services provider Jobscan reported that 97.8% of Fortune 500 companies used an applicant tracking system, or ATS, to review resumes in 2025. CNBC noted that something as small as not formatting your resume properly or not using the same wording as the job description could mean your application gets rejected automatically.

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

It’s possible that this applicant’s hypothesis was correct, and their resume was simply rejected by an ATS on a technicality. Sending the email they did could have prompted an actual human to review it, and they could have picked up on something valuable that the ATS missed.

Advertisement

Data shows that there are about 6 million people in the U.S. who are currently looking for a job. Unfortunately, with AI becoming such a pervasive part of the job search process, it’s become difficult to stand out and get your credentials seen by the right people. Responding to a rejection email with your refusal to accept certainly isn’t going to work in every situation, especially when you can’t even reply to the email in the first place, but there’s no harm in trying.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.