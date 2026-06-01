Full-Time Engineer Makes An Extra $6K Every Month Running A Luxury Dog Walking Business

We all have our ways of side-hustling, whether it be running an Etsy business, selling clothes on Depop, or renting your house out to be an Airbnb. In this economy, having a little extra pocket money helps cushion us financially.

For Coby Goodhart, his business isn't just part-time; it's his passion. When he's not working his day job as an engineer, he's spending time with furry friends at his dog walking business. What started as a way to connect with dogs in a new city became a way of reeling in nearly six figures a year.

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In order to spend more time connecting with dogs, a full-time engineer launched a dog-walking business, earning him $6k a month.

#dogsofnyc #nyclife #dogwalking #dogsoftiktok ♬ Summer - Instrumental - Devinney @goodhartdogwalks Come with me to make $100k as a luxury dog walker in NYC 💰🐾 Sweet Pea ran into a group of Roman soldiers at City Hall Park and didn’t flinch, Tucker met Lucky and these two were absolutely made for each other, and Bamba the four month old Bernedoodle crushed her very first training session in Tribeca, just another day in lower Manhattan. #nyc

Coby Goodhart, a twenty-eight-year-old and lifelong dog lover, moved to New York City back in 2023 and immediately looked into dog walking. It had started as a way of spending time with the beloved creatures and getting outside, but when he realized how high demand the service was, he started his own company.

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Goodhart Dog Co., based in Lower Manhattan, serves Manhattanites well by taking care of their four-legged children: taking them on walks, playing with them at dog parks, or even leading training sessions.

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Despite his busy career, the primary worker at Goodhart Dog Co. is the namesake himself. Apart from Goodhart, there is only one other employee, who was brought on later in order to assist him when he was unavailable. The pair tackles a clientele of 10 to 20 dogs per day, with Goodhart taking dogs on walks during his lunch break, after work, and even early morning.

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According to a People interview, he explained, "Weekends are fuller, with walks, training sessions and client check-ins. It's a lot, but I genuinely love it."

Although Goodhart has a social media presence, the growth of his business is primarily due to word of mouth.

Prior to the traction he earned online, Goodhart picked up new clients by mentioning it to Manhattanites. While out on walks with his clients' dogs, he would hand out business cards promoting Goodhart Dog Co., passing them off to prospective clients or even doormen.

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The company has also been recommended by many who have enjoyed the services. "When you do great work in a small area, people talk," Goodhart says.

Due to its success throughout New York City, the business now takes in a grand total of six figures annually, with Goodhart pocketing six grand of the earnings. While the money is an added bonus, it's certainly not his motivator.

His bond with the dogs is what keeps him so invested in the business.

His love for the animal has kept the business pushing, even when it was just starting out. His busy schedule doesn't deter him from going on nearly eight walks a day, sometimes totaling a whopping 30,500 steps.

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“There's something grounding about spending time with animals that just want to move, explore, and be with you," the engineer-turned-dog-walker explained.

Being around the pups has provided Goodhart with a release during stressful days. Even more so, he appreciates being the person who takes the weight off owners who don't have time to take their furry family members out during the day.

Goodhart hopes to expand the business and turn it into a full-time position rather than a side job.

His commitment to the project has switched his focus from engineering to caring for dogs. With his heart being invested in the critters he cares for and the revenue that Goodhart Dog Co. has earned, the path is entirely feasible.

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Now that the company has earned attention on TikTok, his primary social media platform that promotes the services, he hopes to "grow it to the point where it becomes my full-time focus."

Goodhart's newfound passion is a testament to the success that can come when you allow yourself to explore different passions. Pursuing activities you enjoy can sometimes result in great success.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.