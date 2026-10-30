Gen Z Has Basically Zero Patience For 7 Corporate Phrases Older Generations Use Probably Every Day

Gen Z has had enough of workplace jargon, growing impatient and increasingly confused.

Even though their older colleagues use corporate phrases on a daily basis, they prefer simpler, more direct terms. That way, they can avoid communication issues and work in a comfortable environment.

Corporate phrases Gen Z has no patience for

1. 'Let's circle back'

elebeZoom | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Let's circle back" is something frequently said in work meetings and is meant to bring a conversation back around at another time. But according to a Preply survey, Gen Zers really don't like this phrase.

In fact, it's the most complained about phrase. It's not just annoying to employees, but it's completely confusing. It often makes them feel like their ideas or points aren't considered or taken seriously, and that they're being put on the backburner.

2. 'We need to create synergy'

It's easy to hate the buzzword "synergy." Knowing the history of the word makes it make more sense, because it originally just meant working together. Today, corporate leaders use it to mean collaboration in order to meet a larger bottom line.

Advertisement

Gen Zers don't really know what their bosses and colleagues mean when they use this phrase. They've had to hear their older peers use it, but are still at a loss for how it's used. As it turns out, 85% of Gen Zers are unsure of its actual meaning.

3. 'Best practice'

The problem with the term "best practice" is that it's so subjective, meaning it varies from person to person. But for Gen Zers, searching for something as mundane as this phrase makes it clear that it doesn't really make sense in the workplace.

Older generations have used this term since they first entered the workforce, and may not understand why young people get so annoyed by it. But it's precisely because it makes zero sense that Gen Zers are done dealing with it.

Advertisement

4. 'Do you have the bandwidth?'

A person's bandwidth is how much emotional and mental energy they still have to give. When bosses ask if their employees have the bandwidth, they're asking how much more work they can take on.

For Gen Zers, who are already fed up with management piling on more responsibilities, using a phrase like this just makes them even further irritated.

5. 'Run it up the flagpole'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

To "run it up the flagpole" is to suggest an idea to higher-ups. Older employees know this corporate phrase means to go to someone of authority to pitch what they think.

Because communication is always changing, Gen Zers prefer to say something like "test the waters." But even then, they'd rather just be direct with their supervisors and colleagues, and say they have ideas they think will help their company.

6. 'Blue-sky thinking'

"Blue-sky thinking" is essential to think outside the box. But rather than older employees saying this, they tend to stick to "blue-sky thinking" to get their practical ideas across.

Advertisement

Corporate leaders want their employees to think big, but for Gen Z, if their bosses wanted that, they could just say that. It's also hard for this generation to not be annoyed by lingo like this when they're already so focused on workplace change.

They've redefined "the box," so to hear a phrase like this just makes them confused and impatient.

7. 'Drinking the Kool-Aid'

When someone uses this corporate phrase, they're saying that employees believe in their job's leadership so much, they refuse to question it. And that's a big problem for Gen Zers, who are challenging norms and asking questions.

Advertisement

The phrase itself is insensitive, seeing how it came from the 1978 Jonestown massacre. It's often used as slang for people who follow trends without question, alluding to the cult itself.

No Gen Zers were old enough to remember when this event happened, and it's not something they would ever use at work.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.