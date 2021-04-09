Rep. Matt Gaetz Now Accused Of Using Venmo To Pay Sex Trafficker For Teen Girls

Speculation that GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz used Venmo to pay a known sex trafficker to solicit sex from teenage girls has arisen after activity from the Republican rep’s transaction history was disclosed.

Records obtained by The Daily Beast reportedly show that late on the night of May 18, 2018, Gaetz sent his friend Joel Greenberg — a former county tax collector north of Orlando who stands accused of sex trafficking, stalking a political rival and trying to bribe a federal official, among other alleged offenses — $900 on Venmo within the course of two transactions.

The following day, Greenberg sent three anonymous women varying sums of money, the total of which came to $900.

Why are the payments Matt Gaetz made to Joel Greenberg on Venmo being tied to sex trafficking?

The memo for the first transaction from Gaetz, who is already the subject of a Justice Department investigation into allegations of sex-trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl, to Greenberg read only "Test."

The memo of the second read “hit up ___” — only with the nickname of one recipient, who had turned 18 less than six months prior, in place of the blank line.

In Greenberg’s subsequent transfers to three young women, he noted the reasons for the transactions as, “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Greenberg, a former local official in Gaetz’s home state of Florida, is already facing one charge of trafficking involving the same 17-year-old girl whose travel Gaetz is accused of paying in order to engage her in a sexual relationship.

It is thought that any plea deal made between Greenberg and investigators in the case could further incriminate Gaetz.

The FBI has also widened their investigation to include questions about a trip to the Bahamas taken by Gaetz and fellow Republicans along with women who were asked to provide sex for the group.

Investigators suspect Greenberg used a website that connects people willing to go on dates in exchange for gifts and allowances to meet women, and then arranged for liaisons with himself and associates, including Gaetz.

Allegations against Gaetz expose the persistent problem of sex trafficking in the US.

If Gaetz, an elected official and member of the House of Representatives, thought he would be able to get away with using public platforms like Venmo to engage with victims of sex trafficking, it's not hard to imagine that the prevalence of this issue may be greater than most of us might otherwise think.

Sex trafficking is a problem hiding in plain sight; a multi-billion dollar industry built on the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable women and children that often goes unaddressed and unprosecuted in the US.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 defines “severe forms of trafficking in persons” as falling into one of two categories:

The first is "sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such an act has not attained 18 years of age; or the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud."

The second is "coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery. A victim need not be physically transported from one location to another for the crime to fall within this definition."

According to national statistics from Safe Horizon, a non-profit organization that provides support for victims of crime and abuse, "3.8 million adults are trafficked for forced sexual exploitation and 1.0 million children are trafficked for commercial sexual exploitation," with women and girls affected at a disproportionate rate.

Those who most vulnerable are targeted by predatory criminals looking to enslave them into non-consensual sex work.

More services are necessary to better protect vulnerable women and children and prevent homelessness, along with more effective investigation and prosecution related to sex trafficking rings.

To date only one Republican, GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called for Gaetz’s resignation.

However, with the increasing allegations mounting against him, it stands to reason that more may be coming soon.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or text "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733,

