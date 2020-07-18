The Stay Young Secret: 5 Tibetan Exercises To Do Every. Single. Day

It's not called the "Fountain of Youth" for nothing.

It's time to get moving!

It's important that we stay active and stretch our bodies on a daily basis. Although it's certainly no secret that exercise comes with multiple benefits, what if it could also help you stay youthful?

Talk about another incredible added bonus. It's called "The Fountain of Youth," and it's an ancient ritual that includes five Tibetan rites, or exercises, for keeping the body flexible, nimble and young.

It has been known to not only provide physical benefits, but also spiritual and mental benefits.

Although these exercises are more than 2,500 years old, thought to be originally created by the leaders of Tibetan Buddhism, they were not introduced to Western culture until the 1980s.

The practice strengthens the body's muscles and helps with balance. And if you're getting bored with regular old yoga (how many downward dog poses can one do, am I right?), this is a great chance to switch up your routine and learn some new exercises.

Here are the five Tibetan exercises to try out and how to do each one.

Pose 1

Stand with your arms outstretched and horizontal to the floor, palms facing down. Align your arms and shoulders. Your feet should be shoulder width apart.

Draw the top of your head toward the ceiling. Focus on a point in front of you. Now, spin clockwise until you're a bit dizzy. Breathe in deeply as you spin.

Pose 2

Lie flat on the floor with your arms at your sides. The palms of your hands should be on the floor.

When you breathe in, raise your head off the floor, tucking your chin to your chest. At the same time, lift your legs to a vertical position. As you breathe out, lay your head and legs back on the floor.

Pose 3

Kneel on the floor with your toes curled under your feet. Place your hands on the backs of your thighs. Slide your hands down your thighs and draw your shoulders back.

When fully extended, your face should be pointing up.

Pose 4

Sit on the ground with your legs out in front of you. Have your feet about 12 inches apart. Keep your palms on the ground.

Drop your head back, raise your upper body, keep your knees bent while your arms remain straight. This should create a table top with your body. Slowly return to the sitting position and rest for a few seconds before repeating.

Pose 5

Lie down on your stomach with your palms on the ground. They should be about in line with your pectoral muscles.

Press into an upward facing dog, curling your toes under, lifting your head, and drawing your shoulders back. Then, tuck your toes under and draw yourself into a downward facing dog.

