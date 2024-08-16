Teenager Is Taking Her Ex-Best Friend To Court Over Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

After securing tickets to the last half of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis, teenager Hannah Schultz shared she was excited to offer her extra ticket to one of her best friends.

However, given that she purchased the tickets nearly a year before the actual concert this upcoming November, there was room for their relationship to grow unstable — and unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

In a recent TikTok, she revealed that she’s since rescinded the offer for her ex-friend to join her at the Eras Tour and is facing the consequences. “I got a cute little letter in the mail,” she admitted, “basically saying that we have to go to court.”

The teenage girl's ex-best friend is taking her to court after she rescinded her offer to take her to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour.’

“I couldn’t take this particular friend with me to the Eras Tour the first time that I went, because it conflicted with [her schedule], so I wanted to bring her with me this time because I had an extra ticket” she explained. “After I offered her the ticket, I found out that she doesn’t even like Taylor Swift.”

Still, she admitted that her not liking Swift or knowing her songs didn’t change her mind about giving her friend the ticket — it wasn't until they had a falling out, for reasons she didn't share on TikTok, that she changed her mind.

After they had a falling out, Schultz admitted she wasn’t ‘comfortable’ taking this friend with her to the Eras Tour.

Given the extreme nationwide demand for these tickets, especially from lifelong fans and devoted “Swifties,” she didn't feel super guilty about rescinding her offer. They were no longer friends and she wasn't even a fan of Swift to begin with.

She sent her ex-friend a long text message explaining that she was "not comfortable taking her" to the concert since they "don't like each other" and "have beef." The reply that the teenager received was not what she expected.

"She responds with, 'It's my ticket. I'm going," Schultz recalled. "Um, no, that's not how that works. It's my ticket. It's under my name in my Ticketmaster."

Because her friend’s mom had already paid her for the extra ticket, Schultz made sure to send the money back immediately — along with a bit of extra money for the hassle. But apparently, the apple doesn't fall from the tree, because even her ex-friend's mother refused to accept that the girl was no longer invited.

“[Her mom] sent the money back and said, ‘I’m not accepting this refund. She is going to that concert,’” she recalled.

Despite paying for the tickets and having them in her name, her ex-friend is now threatening legal action.

Shocked by her friend and her mom’s defensiveness and anger, nothing could’ve exceeded the confusion she felt opening a letter summoning her to court in September — all because of the concert ticket.

"They're taking us to court," she added, "and they either want the ticket or they want $2,500" — $2,305 more than the girl initially paid for the ticket.

Compounding the legal action, the young girl also learned that her ex-friend had been criticizing her love for Taylor Swift to other friends in their circle — making fun of her themed makeup bag and refusing to learn more songs when she still planned to attend the concert.

yonikamoto | Shutterstock

“This isn’t the first time she’s made fun of Taylor Swift,” she added. “She threw a fit about there being a poster in [a] classroom … It’s clear that she doesn’t like her."

Going through a friendship breakup is one of the hardest things teens will inevitably face. Because it's so emotionally charged, parents often do and say the wrong things in an effort to "help" ease their suffering. Adolescent psychologist Cameron Caswell told YourTeenMag that the worst thing parents can do in these instances is get involved and add fuel to the fire. Instead, parents should take a "neutral approach" to let their child know they are supported and to help create calm and balance.

Caswell added, “The best advice is to come at these situations from a calm and curious place; to tell them you’ll help them figure it out together; that whatever happens, it’s going to be okay; that you are supporting them; and that they will get through it.”

It seems this girl's parents decided to take the opposite approach, explicitly making it clear that she is still hurt and angry. But commenters couldn't help but argue that going to court wasn't going to change her fate. She still wouldn't be going to the concert, and any chance of these former friends reconciling was likely impossible.

