Woman Explains Why She Wears A Collar That Requires Tools To Take Off As A Symbol Of Her Relationship

There are many ways that people symbolize their relationships and some of those ways can be through physical accessories — things like rings (promise, engagement, or wedding) or necklaces and bracelets.

One woman, however, has a particularly unique way of symbolizing her relationship that came to light when her TikTok video ended up on the “wrong side” of TikTok.

Lulu wears a metal collar that requires tools to take off to symbolize her relationship with her partner.

Just four days ago, on February 13, 2023, Lulu — whose TikTok username is @tbhimababysub — posted a video of her taking her collar off for what would have been the second time she’s ever taken it off.

In the video, she prefaces by saying she hopes that it stays “on my side of TikTok,” but quickly found out that it wouldn’t after receiving 2.4 million views in such a short amount of time.

“To answer some questions: no I can’t wear anything else,” she explains, “yes I have to take it off even if it matches what I’m wearing, it is what it is.”

In the comments, she explains that she had to take it off for work, and in the video, she takes out her hex key in order to do so.

Understanding that many people might be confused after watching her video, she says “if this is something that doesn’t work for you, that’s okay.”

“For those that don’t understand, you don’t have to. That’s okay. This is just a symbol of my relationship.”

After going viral, many questions poured in wondering what was going on and why this woman was wearing a collar to symbolize her relationship — seeing as, historically, they haven’t exactly been seen as positive markers of healthy relationships.

Among the many comments asking for clarification and what was going on and why her collar required tools to remove, she answered “It’s a necklace that is a physical representation of my love for my partner nothing crazy.”

Collaring is a symbol of devotion in dom/sub relationships.

Other people who participate in the wearing of collars have also jumped into Lulu’s comments and tried to explain that “collaring” is typically found in dom/sub (dominant and submissive) relationships.

It can sometimes be a way for the Dominant to show "ownership" over their submissive partner, but that doesn't have to be the precise definition for Lulu's case.

The D/s relationship is one of the areas included in the BDSM kink, and although it is commonly misconstrued, does not need to include the BD (bondage and discipline) or SM (sadomasochism) portions in it for it to be considered such.

As with any relationship in BDSM, a D/s relationship can be a perfectly healthy way to be with someone, and Lulu posted a second video to explain this.

Lulu’s second video is a response to someone making an assumption about her relationship.

The comment she’s replying to asks, “What makes a person get to this level of co-dependency? Real question.”

“Well, I think you lack understanding in why I wear this and what it means to me,” Lulu begins her explanation. “First of all, I’m not codependent, I am very independent.”

“I just love my partner and this is just a symbol, a physical symbol, of our relationship.”

She explains that, since her relationship is a long-distance one, the physical nature in which her love for her partner is symbolized makes it a meaningful one.

Something that means so much to her, makes it so she “will be emotional” taking it off.

“To me, it feels like they’re not with me and I haven’t felt that in a while.”

She explained in the previous video that, for the second time she took it off, it was because work wouldn't allow her to wear it — she could only wear blue or gold and it was silver.

To directly answer the person’s question, she explains that the assumptions she’s been receiving — of being co-dependent or needing therapy — are just incorrect.

Lulu, just as much as anyone, is allowed to express her love for her partner however she wants, and any healthy BDSM relationship should be treated as any other healthy relationship so long as everyone is consenting and boundaries and safe words are in place, we don’t kink shame.

