Mom Who Paid To Cremate Her Son Convinced His Body Is Now On Display At A Museum In Las Vegas

After discovering a macabre museum in Las Vegas, a woman was not expecting to see what she believes are the remains of her son in one of the display cases.

According to Kim Erick Smith, whose son Christopher died in 2012, her son’s body has been used for medical experimentation, exploitation, and at one point physical torture. She is now fighting to get him the justice he deserves.

In November 2012, 23-year-old athlete Christopher Todd Erick from Midlothian, Texas passed away from what was eventually ruled as self-cyanide poisoning after an initial autopsy stated that he had died from natural causes. Even though she paid to have him cremated, Christopher’s mother, Kim Erick Smith, has always been suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his death and believes that his father, Steven Todd Erick, and his stepmother Tanya were involved.

After his death, Christopher’s paternal grandmother, Patsy Erick, provided investigators with an Amazon receipt for a purchase of cyanide poison that was ordered through Christopher’s account.

@te_erika Kim Erick Smith, a Texas mom believes her son Chris Todd Erick was murdered by his father and stepmother and his body was placed on display at the Real Bodies Exhibit in Vegas ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

However, Smith claimed in a Facebook post that she called Amazon to verify the purchase, and it had actually been made by Patsy through her email and charged to her credit card.

She also stated that at the time her son’s body was discovered, there was a message painted on the wall that read “A KING PRINCE” along with a cross dripping red paint that appeared to resemble blood. The “K” was allegedly identical to the logo used by King Pharmaceuticals.

According to Smith, the D.A. who was in charge of Christopher’s death was “financially sponsored” by officials who worked for King Pharmaceuticals. His stepmother was allegedly working for Meridan Medical Technologies, a subsidiary of King Pharmaceuticals. At the time, Kim reported that the company was marketing cyanide poison. She also noticed that her son’s autopsy photos showed what appeared to be restraint marks across his chest.

With all of the evidence she gathered, the mom believes that her son was murdered by his father and stepmother who wanted to use his body for medical research.

Smith claimed that her son’s father launched his new LinkedIn business account the very same day Christopher died, and Tanya had reportedly told a friend she was embarking on a “new business adventure” while appearing to have no distressed feelings about her stepson’s death when the friend had asked about him.

Now, Smith claims that Christopher’s body is on display at Las Vegas’ Real Bodies Exhibition, which showcases human bodies that have been preserved through a process called plastination and dissected to display bodily systems.

She has noticed some similarities in the facial structure of one of the bodies on display. She claims that Christopher’s father and stepmother possibly donated his body to cover up their actions.

The mom has amassed many supporters who believe her theory holds weight despite the bizarre circumstances.

While the facility reports that it obtains the bodies displayed as donations from plastination laboratories at medical universities in China and that they are unclaimed, some people have questioned whether some of the bodies were the victims of foul play or if they were illegally obtained.

After presenting her case, some people have no doubt that one of the bodies in the exhibit belongs to Smith's late son, Christopher. “A mother’s intuition never lies,” one TikTok user commented. “Mothers have been known to solve crimes and even locate the dead bodies of their children. A mother’s intuition is God given,” another user wrote.

Smith continues to seek justice for her son by sharing his story on her social media, urging police to reopen the case and perform DNA testing on the body she believes is her beloved Christopher. While the bodies on display at the Real Bodies exhibit may just be for educational and entertainment purposes, it is important to remember that each body was likely loved, and cherished at some point, and was somebody's, somebody.

