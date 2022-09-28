How I'm Cultivating Platonic Intimacy Through Non-Sexual Touch

“Do you ever think about what a waste it is that we don’t touch each other more often?” my friend Sunny asked early this summer. “It’s like we hoard our need and desire to touch each other and only give it to an intimate partner. Why do we do that?”

I’d actually been thinking about that a lot... being as I’ve been single for quite some time and can often feel my “touch starvation” viscerally.

We talked about how much our cultural mores played a role in this — it’s socially acceptable to touch an intimate partner, after all, while less so to touch in a non-sexual relationship.

Our romanticization of sexual relationships doesn’t help either, with so many books and movies making it seem like you can — and should — get everything you need from one person.

“I’m a really touchy-feely person,” she continued. “I have been wanting to kiss my friends on the cheek for a long time, but I haven’t done it yet. I’m afraid they’ll be shocked.”

I resonated so strongly with what she was saying and believed so fervently in normalizing touch outside of sexual relationships that I turned to her and said, “You can kiss me any time you want.”

Though, we didn’t try it that day. We weren’t quite there yet. As the summer wore on, I started noticing how I physically interact with the people in my life.

I’m already a “hugger” — I don’t shake hands, I throw my arms around people. I also have a tendency to touch people’s hands or arms a lot.

I can’t help this tendency. I want people to feel noticed, heard, seen, and loved. Touching them makes me feel like I can connect with them in ways conversation just can’t accomplish.

But I’m quick, like a fox. My hugs are super tight, but short. When I reach for your hand and give it a squeeze, I’ll pull away immediately. I do this partly out of respect for the person’s bubble, but also because touching others can feel so vulnerable. (Though isn’t that the point?)

When I went on a hike with my friend Natalie, she threw her arms around me afterward and when I went to pull away after the appropriate 5 seconds or so, she held onto me. I hadn’t seen her in months and forgot that she is a “long hugger.” She’s the kind of person who will hug you until your oxytocin starts flowing (which apparently takes about 20 seconds).

Have you ever hugged someone for 20 seconds? It’s a damn long time. But hey, I’m up for it. I miss the long embraces I used to share with my ex. So I gave her a squeeze and thought to myself, “Let’s do this.”

I’m pretty sure she held on to me for an extra 10 seconds just because I’d tried to get away so quickly. But I loved it.

It reminded me that we shouldn’t be so quick to pull away from one another. How obvious it was to me at that moment that we create these deficits of intimacy by doing just that — pulling away too quickly.

I kept thinking of Sunny’s words and started looking for opportunities to touch people.

I am blessed to have seven nieces and nephews who live nearby and they are the cuddliest bunch of kiddos you could ever want to meet. I try to visit my sister once a week so I can hold her 6-month-old, which is pretty much one of the highlights of my life. That little dear fills up my heart to overflowing.

One day, I was babysitting his older sisters and I sat on the couch next to them, working on an article, when Kiera, the 3-year-old who is the least cuddly of the bunch, positioned herself under my arm. I immediately put my laptop away and gave her a squeeze and we watched cartoons while she fiddled with my ring and played with my fingers.

Of course, that’s an easy way to build intimacy with others. Hopefully, anyone with a child, niece or nephew who wants to cuddle is going to drop everything and open their arms. It’s such a blessing to have those moments, and because it’s as socially acceptable as cuddling with a sexual partner, it’s not a particular reach when it comes to deepening relationship bonds.

Knowing this and wanting to challenge myself, I then set my sights on my family.

My middle brother is an extremely affectionate person. If you’re close to him, he’ll likely come up behind you and give you a quick shoulder massage or a head rub (though he’ll make sure to leave you with your hair standing on end, just for a laugh). He sometimes grabs my head in his hands and plants a sloppy kiss on my forehead.

A few weeks after talking with Sunny about kissing people on the cheeks, I was having lunch with my brother and his wife.

As we prepared the food, he came up beside me and put his arm around me. I went for it: I leaned in and put my arms around him, and we just stood there, talking, while he squeezed my shoulder.

It was a little scary at first — I’m not as openly affectionate with him as he is with me. But I was so appreciative that he always tried so hard to be so loving to his family members. It felt really good to share that moment.

Then there’s my mom, who always kisses me like a French woman — one peck on each cheek. She told me recently that my brother (the particularly affectionate one) always kisses her on the lips and that she thinks it’s so sweet.

Well, damn, I wasn’t about to let him win more points with her than I had, so when she leaned in to kiss my cheek, I turned my head and planted one right on her lips.

The weird thing was it didn’t seem weird. It felt totally natural. And I was so filled with love for her all of a sudden that I gave her an extra squeeze and told her I thought she looked gorgeous.

She called me early the next morning — which she never does — and said, “I just wanted to say I love you!”

About a month after Sunny declared her desire to kiss her friends, she finally planted one on me. It was expertly done.

She already had me in a hug and she just turned and kissed my cheek. It felt totally natural, and honestly, I was lit up with love for her, and inspired by her bravery and her open desire to experience deeper intimacy.

I returned the kiss when she left, though truthfully, it had none of her grace and elegance. I think mine was a little sloppy and awkward. But hell, it takes bravery to lay one on your friend in our culture where we don’t do much to cultivate or celebrate platonic intimacy. So I’m gonna give myself a pass on that and keep trying.

I find myself hungry for more and I’m looking everywhere to find ways to express non-sexual touch.

My friend Frank and I sometimes hold hands when we are talking when one of us is needing support or encouragement.

I try to put my arm around my sister-in-law more often, hoping she takes support in the gesture as she’s nervously heading toward her baby’s due date. I even started punching my brother-in-law in the arm, which is a huge leap for us.

And I’ve begun throwing myself at people if they seem upset, scared, or happy.

“Oh my god, you need a hug,” I’ll exclaim and wrap my arms around them. I don’t use words as much as I used to. I don’t ask, “Hey, what’s wrong? Do you want to talk about it?”

I’m convinced what we all need more than anything is touch. We need our wolf pack around us. We need body-to-body support. We need to get that oxytocin flowing.

So let’s stop saving all our touch for sexual partners. We deserve more than that. (Especially those of us who are currently single.)

Let’s practice intimacy right here, right now with the people who are close to you. Hug your brother. Plant a smacker on your mom’s lips. And yes, go kiss your brave best friend on the cheek.

Yael Wolfe is a writer, photographer, and artist. Her photo collection, Rising, explores the irrepressible nature of female strength, creativity, and sexuality.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.