6 Early Signs Your Marriage Is Definitely Going To Last

No one gets married planning to get a divorce. Even couples who have an idea that maybe they ought not to get married still hope for the best when tying the knot.

Even the best relationships have tiny red flags that reveal themselves before the marriage starts, but most couples, caught up in the excitement of being in love, overlook marriage advice and little premarital conflicts.

You knew there were differences and problems — all marriages go through stages. All couples have conflict. And even though no one is foolish enough to ignore reality, deep down most couples genuinely believe marriage makes love stronger.

The only problem is that marriage has this funny way of magnifying the differences between you and your spouse. Is there a way to know if a relationship has what it takes to last and if you can have a happy marriage in the end?

We asked our YourTango Experts what strong marriages have in common.

Here are 6 early signs they said reveal if your marriage is divorce-proof and will last.

1. You radically accept each other's differences.

“It may sound too simple, but a marriage lasts when couples honor each other’s differences. When couples talk to us about their differences as challenges not as catastrophes, you know their marriage will endure. Your spouse is different from you. They think differently, they feel differently, and they use money differently than you. And it’s not going to change.

If he enjoys spending money, work with that trait instead of trying to change him. If she likes a little risk to grow your money, buckle up and enjoy the ride. A marriage that lasts recognizes each other’s differences-digs deep to learn about their strengths and weaknesses — and then works with those and stops fantasizing about changing that person."