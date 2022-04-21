I Tried To Help Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder — Why I Stopped

It was a dark, cold late January day when a message flickered up on my screen as I huddled under the covers. A former work colleague from some years ago had reached out. I hadn’t spoken to him in maybe a year, maybe more, as he’d been in an intense relationship with someone our mutual friendship group, myself included, had felt very uncomfortable about.

Perhaps it was the huge circles of rouge painted on her cheeks like Baby Jane, or her elaborate attempts to communicate with everyone he had ever met on social media, but something was off about her. In the middle of a pandemic, it was easier to look away, do something else, and mute the stream of tags and messages from this peculiar stranger. But now a year or so on, he’d reached out: they’d broken up, and he wanted to talk.

Having just left my own relationship, I immediately sympathized with him. I know what the dead days of wandering the streets alone without a hand to hold or a voice to rattle through conversations with felt like. I texted back, said how sorry I was to hear that, and offered to get him a coffee.

I got precious little details about what had happened: they had argued in Venice, he’d finally had enough, it was over. Exhausted, and still sad at my own loneliness, I fell back asleep. When I woke a few hours later, I was stunned.

All over social media, on multiple platforms, his ex-girlfriend, who I will call Jane for her own privacy, had plastering screenshots of our innocuous WhatsApp conversation. "I’m barely cold in my grave and yet, Alan is already arranging to meet up with @MadelaineHanson," she typed furiously, tagging anyone and everyone she could think of: my colleagues, my friends, my acquaintances: all to gain as much attention as possible.

Mortified, I commented, saying I’d simply asked him for a coffee to discuss the breakup as he was a friend. I didn’t need to comment: everyone could see I was responding to him platonically but she was like a dog with a bone. Scrolling back through literally years of WhatsApp conversations, she discovered a text from him where he said how he thought he might have romantic feelings for a mutual friend.

This would have been at the very beginning of their relationship: but she had found it, and again, it was posted everywhere, this time complaining hysterically that I hadn’t pushed back against his ‘cheating’.

This was creepy: how had she hacked his phone? I immediately shut off contact with both of them: this public drama would have been fine at 18, but as I was now 26, I had clients, colleagues, and a reputation to think about.

But then, she reached out to me, heartbroken. It was beginning to dawn on her that the relationship was over, and I knew keenly what that felt like.

Still nursing my own wounds, I offered her my advice: delete him on all social media, see your friends, go to museums and galleries, and keep a positive mindset. It had worked for me, I said, however tepid a tonic it was to the grief of losing your partner. Don’t worry, I assured her. Someone will love you again. Her response shocked me a little.

“Of course, they will,” she retorted. “I’m a feted and noted beauty. I’m a young woman and a trained classicist.” She said all this without a hint of irony. My heart sank. I’d seen this before in my teenage years, in an old school friend: this was mania, and this was bipolar.

It was a wild, deranged detachment from reality: Jane was completely convinced, with her round physique, covered in huge red circles of rouge, painted blue eyelids, unbrushed hair, and thick lipstick, that she was incredibly beautiful.

Post after post of selfies declaring her own beauty and youth were met with a deafening silence. Crueller acquaintances and friends laughed. I didn’t. She was clearly delusional: this wasn’t arrogance. Jane really believed she was a delicate, slim English rose and adored by all men.

She really believed we were all jealous of her incredible beauty. “I’m a vulnerable young woman,” she complained to me, repeatedly. “Alan’s ruined a beautiful, kind, and talented young woman!” I didn’t know how to respond. She was 32. I was 26.

Sometimes, delusional arrogance can be amusing to watch from a safe distance. This was not one of those times. This was full-on mania. She insisted she had been ‘made homeless’ by Alan as he’d ended the relationship (she had a room at her mother’s, a job, and Alan had offered to let her stay in his spare room and even pay a deposit on her new place.)

She would insist, like some great 18th-century courtesan, he had wickedly plucked her, a noted beauty, from security, breached a promise of marriage, and made her, “entertain his friends and make his flat a home, all without ever planning to marry her!”.

While others howled with laughter at her ramblings or straight-up blocked her, I tried to talk her down quietly. Did she have her medication? Was she at her mother’s? Could she report herself to a mental health facility?

Jane’s grandiose behavior kept spiraling, no matter what I did. She’d book herself into luxury hotels and get taxis across town despite earning very little.

She’d threaten lawsuits against her employers for imagined slander over her dress code and conduct and claim to be dating the ambassador to Ukraine and a Tasmanian millionaire the next. She’d take off to Paris on a one-way ticket with no money and demand Alan paid for her to come back when she ran out. Then it got much, much darker.

“He raped me!” she claimed, suddenly, after he’d finally had enough and blocked her after she turned up with a drill at his home and threatened him when he didn’t let her in. “He raped me and laughed about it. I’m a vulnerable young woman who he has made homeless, and he raped me!”

At any other point in history, I would have believed her instantly. I’m a stubborn believer in the fact that the vast majority of reported rapes are true. I did not, in the strongest of terms, believe this. For one thing, Alan had multiple recordings and screenshots of her threatening to accuse him of rape or assault in the middle of a fight.

She’d hit her arms over and over against a door or wall to get a bruise and claim they were taken months or years ago. She took a picture from the internet of a pregnancy test and claimed to be pregnant even after the image was shown to be from the Internet.

When that failed, she filled a pregnancy test in with a biro pen, much to the amusement of her voyeurs.

She insisted the police were going to arrest Alan and multiple other people imminently, screenshotting a police report she’d submitted. It turned out she’d done this multiple times, to multiple ex-partners, with several men coming forward about what had happened. It was getting harder and harder to stand by a woman I knew was ill and needed help.

I begged her to stop making false allegations against people, knowing she’d escaped a charge of perverting the course of justice for her previous spurious rape and terrorism claims by the skin of her teeth. Jane responded to this by threatening to claim that ‘maybe I’d drugged her’ in Alan’s alleged rape, creepily ending the message with a smiley face and a long string of antisemitic insults.

I didn’t even stop when she turned her diatribe on me.

Suddenly, I was a ‘man-faced whore’ who ‘couldn’t pay to be f*cked’, and she was going to contact my clients and employers about me ‘ignoring the pleas of a vulnerable young woman’ and ‘goading her into suicide’ when I didn’t reply at work.

She’d make paranoid and extreme allegations about a ‘manifesto’ I had written to try to make her kill herself and that ‘God would be on her side and save her.”

I was even trying to, in this elaborate delusion, about to be arrested by the police for ‘hate crime’ and ‘abuse’ of a ‘vulnerable young woman’.

Exasperated, I typed the words, ‘You’re 32!’ before deleting them.

I had to stop, yesterday.

The police had finally got involved and she had been making threats to have a man sent to Alan’s to harm him physically and teach him a lesson.

I realized, however ill she was, that I couldn’t talk her out of her disorder. I couldn’t make her stop destroying lives.

I realized no matter what I did, she would go on hurting people and continuing the tragic cycle of intense relationships with men who supported her financially and gave her housing, abusing and losing them, and then destroying everything when she lost that security.

Through her relationships, she could stay afloat with a roof over her head and food on the table. When a relationship ended, it was all gone.

And at 32, with thick clownish make-up, a grandiose delusion, and no immediate hope of recovery, time was running out with youth to find a new hose to parasite off. She wasn’t going to get better.

The kindest thing to do, I realized, was to let the police intervene and get her the medical help she needed. She needed to be in care, and receive intensive interpersonal treatment to overcome her compulsive lying and manipulation. And I couldn’t give her that, however much I wanted to save her.

I hope she doesn’t go to prison and gets long-term supervised therapy. She’s clearly very unwell, which is the real tragedy here.

Is she evil? Maybe, but I cling to the hope it’s the disorder talking, not her. I hope someday she can apologize and rebuild the bridges she has burnt so she doesn’t end up alone.

If you’re dealing with someone with severe BPD/Bipolar, please know when to walk away. You might be doing more harm than good.

Already I’m wondering if my attempt at supporting her kept her from getting herself into an asylum center.

You can’t save everyone. I’m not a doctor: leave it to the professionals.

Madelaine Hanson is a British reputation consultant and columnist, specializing in Ethics, Politics, and International Relations.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.