My Sick OCD Brain Declared My New House "Contaminated"

Note from Dr. Psych Mom: This anonymous poster shares what it’s like to live with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, or OCD.

So many thoughts she describes are very relatable, particularly feeling that allowing yourself to do small actions can be a "slippery slope" toward mental illness (many people feel this way about trying drugs if they know they have an "addictive personality," myself included).

Also, she gives a great description of the Exposure and Response Prevention that comprises behavioral therapy for OCD. There are also other techniques that may help, like mindfulness.

I’m 31 and my OCD diagnosis is pretty recent, but I’ve known for years that it was lurking in the background.

For as long as I can remember, my brain, without any conscious input from me, has made decisions about whether people, places, and objects are clean or unclean (aka "contaminated").

I have yet to work out what criteria my brain uses to make these decisions; all I know is that I have no control over it.

If an object is contaminated, I can’t touch it. If a person is contaminated I would much prefer not to touch them or anything they’ve touched, no matter how well I know them or how much I like them as a person. If a house (or restaurant or any other venue) is contaminated, I do not want to touch anything that is within that house.

At times I have no choice but to do what I don’t want to do, but if I’m forced into that situation it causes me enormous anxiety and triggers a desire to engage in compulsive behaviors.

I have an undergraduate degree in psychology and I remember reading the DSM criteria for OCD and thinking, "I don’t meet those criteria but I know I could if I’m not careful."

I knew my thoughts about cleanliness and contamination were odd, but mostly I was able to tell myself they were irrational and not follow through with compulsive actions.

I knew that if I let myself give in even once, it would be a slippery slope into a diagnosable mental illness, as opposed to just a "tendency."

Fortunately for me, my home has always been my safe place. Up until a few months ago, every one of the homes I have lived in has been declared "clean" by my fickle brain.

This means that no matter how bad things get outside my home, I can feel comfortable and relaxed in my home and know that I am safe from contamination.

The trigger for full-blown OCD was a very stressful time in my life.

I was a graduate student doing a stressful course that I didn’t enjoy, my mum had just been diagnosed with cancer, and my marriage was on the rocks.

Add to that more than 8 years of infertility, and the loss of our miracle baby at 12 weeks gestation about a year earlier, and I guess it’s no real surprise that my brain decided it had had enough!

The final straw was my husband getting a new job, which meant we’d have to move more than 600 miles away. It would be our seventh house in 9 years and I did not want to move.

My husband arrived in our new town a few days before I joined him. He’d chosen our rental house online and his company pays for it.

By the time I arrived, the furniture was all set up and some boxes had been unpacked so it was starting to look like a home.

But the minute I walked in the door of the house I knew I had a big problem: my brain declared the house "contaminated" and I have spent the last 4 months dealing with the consequences of that.

The moment I walked in the door my anxiety skyrocketed and has remained that way for the last 4 months.

Here is a list of some of the things I cannot do, or really struggle to do, in my home:

Let my bare feet touch the floor

Pick something up off the floor if I drop it (if it’s an item of clothing I will gingerly pick it up and put it straight in the wash)

Touch the kitchen counters

Touch the kitchen cupboard doors

Fill the kitchen sink with water to wash dishes

Touch any of the curtains/blinds in the house

Shower (the water is contaminated)

Touch the walls/glass in the shower

Brush my teeth (again, because the water is contaminated)

Enter the second bathroom at all

Some of these things I have to do, like shower and brush my teeth, and I do in fact do daily. However, it’s extremely difficult and I have to work really hard to keep my anxiety under control.

I used to shower first thing in the morning but now I usually stay in my pajamas until mid-afternoon while I put off getting in the shower. It makes me feel gross. And lazy. And like a really bad stay-at-home-wife.

You might expect that if you came to my house, you would see an immaculate home due to my fear of contamination. The impossible paradox of my OCD is that I’m so terrified of touching things in my home that I cannot even touch them to clean them, even when wearing gloves.

My solution is hand washing. Every time I have to touch something my irrational brain considers unclean (i.e. every surface in my house!), I will wash my hands.

Often this is a "surgeon’s wash" up to the elbows, and often it is more than once because once just isn’t enough to feel clean. Even twice isn’t enough but that’s the most I will let myself do.

I’m desperate to move to a new house — one that my brain considers clean — but at the moment that’s just not a possibility.

My husband is waiting for a permanent contract with his new job, and we can’t move until he gets it. It could be anytime from a few weeks to 9 months from now.

Living in limbo is hard and I’m sure it adds to the anxiety that feeds the OCD.

I do not take medication (long story) but I do see a fantastic therapist.

She’s been a great help and we are working on exposure and response prevention, and strategies for calming down my anxiety.

I’m improving, particularly with the frequency of hand washing, but each time a new anxiety-provoking situation gets thrown my way it sets me back.

It’s a very difficult disorder to overcome because the process of recovery involves doing the very things that cause anxiety in the first place.

Right now, I’m just hanging out waiting for my new house, and pretending that I’m not living in a fantasyland by believing that a new house will fix my OCD!

Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, aka Dr. Psych Mom, is a clinical psychologist in private practice and the founder of DrPsychMom. She works with adults and couples in her group practice Best Life Behavioral Health.

