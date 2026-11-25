Back in the days before so many people started decorating their apartments or houses based on their Instagram aesthetic, there was something warm and inviting about living in a space that was defined more by your own upbringing than by social media trends.

Gen X and older millennials are now realizing that many of the habits that made their childhood home feel so safe and cozy are worth bringing back now that they've learned that the secret to making a house a home has nothing to do with expensive items and everything to do with little things that make themselves and their visitors feel like they belong.

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Gen X and older millennials are making their houses feel like homes by bringing back these old-school habits

1. Cooking homemade meals

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Gen X and older millennials have been rediscovering the joy of cooking an actual meal at home. There's something comforting about filling the kitchen with delicious smells while following a beloved recipe they've known for years.

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A 2024 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that people who cooked dinner at home more frequently consumed fewer ultra-processed foods and more whole foods, which is another reason these generations are embracing homemade meals. They have more control over what goes into their food and can make healthier choices overall.

As it turns out, an old-fashioned dinner routine has some pretty modern benefits.

2. Filling their walls with family photos

Gen X and older millennials are once again following the tradition of filling their walls with family photos instead of keeping their memories tucked away on their phones. Think framed school pictures, wedding portraits, vacation snapshots, and the slightly embarrassing childhood photos that refuse to let them forget.

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The frames don't have to match, and the pictures certainly don't have to be professionally taken. In fact, a little mismatched charm is an important part of the appeal.

3. Using real dishes and good table linens

Who says the nice dishes have to collect dust until a holiday rolls around? Gen X and older millennials are making their everyday meals feel elevated by using real plates with cloth napkins and actual silverware. Even leftovers feel a bit fancier when they're transferred onto a pretty plate.

These generations understand that small details can make an ordinary evening more memorable. A properly set table complete with matching glasses and napkin rings that have been sitting in a drawer for years can bring a surprising amount of warmth to a home.

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4. Practicing cozy evening rituals

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Keeping a regular evening routine is sounding more and more appealing to Gen X and older millennials. They might light a few candles and brew a cup of tea before settling into bed with a book. That kind of ritual makes the end of the day feel less like a race to bedtime and more like a chance to enjoy being at home. Bonus points if there's a cozy blanket involved.

There's a good reason this habit is making a comeback. A survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine revealed that 29% of American adults read before bed, and 34% make a point of going to bed at the same time each night. Consistent bedtime routines help signal to the brain that it's time to wind down and prepare for rest.

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5. Keeping a well-stocked guest room

Gen X and older millennials want having guests over to feel easy, not like a logistical nightmare. They make sure they set up a comfortable space for overnight guests to rest on fresh sheets with extra blankets, fluffy pillows, and a few clean towels tucked away. Lifestyle writer Heather Bien also suggests keeping a little basket with things like travel-size toiletries and phone chargers so guests have everything they might need at their disposal.

They don't feel a need to create a five-star experience in their home. They just want to ensure anyone who stays over feels comfortable and welcome. Having a ready-to-go guest room means friends and family don't feel like they're inconveniencing anyone when they visit.

6. Displaying sentimental keepsakes

Not everything in a home needs to be brand-new or perfectly coordinated, according to Gen X and older millennials. They're embracing the old-school charm of displaying sentimental keepsakes, like their grandmother's old jewelry box or souvenirs from family vacations. Instead of hiding these treasures in storage boxes, they're giving them a dedicated place on bookshelves and side tables.

Cherished possessions help people stay connected to their past experiences and a sense of identity. Researchers who conducted a study published in The Gerontologist found that beloved objects also provide comfort during periods of change and challenging times.

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That's part of the appeal of this decorating habit: a home filled with meaningful things feels like a reflection of the people who live there.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.