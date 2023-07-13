The Isolation Of Being A Quietly Secular Family

Note from Dr. Psych Mom: This post was written by an anonymous reader who shares what it’s like to raise kids in a non-religious family. They have unique challenges, particularly since both of them grew up in families that valued religion.

On the surface, we seem to fit society’s definition of "traditional."

My wife and I have two young children. I work full-time and she put her career on hold to focus on our growing family. We left the crowded D.C. beltway to live in a small, rural suburb.

It’s all very typical Americana, which is why people are often surprised and confused when they find out we are a secular family.

We both grew up in Protestant homes (different denominations throughout our childhoods).

As teenagers, my wife worked at a Christian summer camp and I played Jesus in my church’s Passion play.

And yet even as young children, we both had lots of questions about religion.

Collegiate years filled with studying sociology, anthropology, history, and human evolution fueled our doubts about what was being taught and reinforced by many religious groups.

Living abroad and developing close friendships with people from other faiths exposed us to many different religious doctrines.

By our mid-20s, neither of us identified as Christian, but we felt a need to be associated with something.

We hadn’t met yet but were individually exploring Buddhism and Judaism with the thought of converting. However, we each concluded that those didn’t fit either.

Then we met, got engaged, and the real fun began!

My parents were perplexed by our plan to get married outdoors without a church in sight.

Their eyes bulged when they heard one of our close friends would officiate the ceremony. I probably went too far by telling them he got ordained on his iPhone.

We quietly proceeded with our plan and had a beautiful ceremony under an ancient tree on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

There wasn’t a hymn, prayer, or psalm involved — and six years later we remain an incredibly united, loving team and can’t imagine life without each other.

The tension increased when we had kids.

People would drop hints like, "It’ll all change when the baby comes; you’ll have to find a church" or "Kids need religion in their lives to know right from wrong."

We were asked about our baptism plans and who would be the godparents.

Bending under the pressure, we tried once again to find a religious outlet that was comfortable.

If nothing else, we thought a religious community would be a good place to make friends in our new town.

We rationalized that it would be helpful to build a support network of other young parents for when our baby arrived. We attended a variety of services, motivated to "find religion," but still nothing fit.

We finally resolved to be quietly secular.

I say "quietly" because we don’t proclaim it openly or make it a forward part of our identities.

We’re not against organized religion; it just isn’t for us.

We’re not atheists. There is still room in our belief system for a higher being, for spirituality, and even for rituals designed to honor and appreciate these forces.

However, we live in a highly religious country, so even being quietly secular is proving to be a very isolating experience.

Faith pervades national discussions of political elections, public policy, and even school curricula.

Although the United States has become more secular since 2005, 60% of the population still identifies as strongly religious. And many of the 40% who are not religious are reluctant to admit it.

I’ve had close friends in the LGBTIA+ community joke with me that it may be easier these days to be openly gay than openly secular. A big exaggeration to be sure, but this joke underscores how religion is an expected part of American life, especially when raising a family.

When it comes to rearing children, religion can be a helpful and convenient system for building character.

It’s ready-made, widely accepted, and easily reinforced by others. But religion is not the only tool available.

Our home is rooted in values: resilience, empathy, self-awareness, politeness, confidence, humor, and wisdom. We reinforce these with our own family rituals.

Our girls know they are responsible for behaving well, not because of a holy mandate, but simply because it’s the right thing to do.

In a lot of ways, being secular makes it easier to teach goodness.

We don’t get caught up in confusing, abstract concepts of God(s) and supernatural powers.

We don’t get trapped into explaining why our religion is "right" while there are billions of people who believe other things.

And we don’t need to rationalize how our religion values good behavior toward others and yet has a bloody history of persecuting non-believers.

There are ways to teach morality and instill virtues without a religion’s dogma, rhetoric, or contradictory past.

Still, I envy people with faith. Truly.

I would be so comforted to know with absolute conviction that my life is guided by a wiser power who is personally invested in me.

I am attracted to the idea of immortality, either in heaven/paradise or through reincarnation.

Most of all, I would cherish the bonds of people who shared these beliefs with equal conviction, and I would rejoice that my family found a community that accepted, protected, and loved us. We don’t have that now, and it’s lonely.

Life would be easier if we were religious.

We wouldn’t feel so isolated from extended family members who still find overt ways to express their animosity about our secularism.

We would be closer to neighbors who frequently observe that our cars stay in the driveway on holy days.

It would be easier to watch the news and accept that religion plays such a huge role in American public policy.

But as we confirmed after an extensive search, we simply can’t fake faith. Plus, we would never want to disrespect people who truly do believe by being halfhearted or inauthentic interlopers.

And so we remain, a quietly secular American family.

Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, aka Dr. Psych Mom, is a clinical psychologist in private practice and the founder of DrPsychMom. She works with adults and couples in her group practice Best Life Behavioral Health.

This article was originally published at Dr. Psych Mom. Reprinted with permission from the author.