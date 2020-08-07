How To Know If You’re An Ambivert, Introvert, Or Extrovert

Find out what you are and how to structure your life accordingly.

When it comes to being an ambivert, introvert, or extrovert there is a scale. There is not one size fits all, everyone is different. Here is how to know where you fit on the scale.

Introverts need a lot of alone time. They can not process things unless they have alone time to do it. One way to know if you are an introvert is if you feel overwhelmed when you have a lot of interaction with people. You will feel overwhelmed and like you are jumping out of your skin. If you feel better once you have some alone time congratulations you are an introvert.

If you are an introvert it's very important to give yourself plenty of alone time. You will not be able to process or even know how you feel about something unless you have that alone time first. Having too much interaction with people will leave you always feeling overwhelmed and can cause some mental issues.

For an introvert it's like filling a cup with water. You need to process (drink) the water that's already in the cup before you add more or you will overflow. So always give yourself that time alone to process it is so important.

On the other hand, an extrovert needs plenty of time with other people. They can not process or know how they feel about something without bouncing it off someone else. One way to know if you are an extrovert is if you feel energized when you are around people. Also, if you start to get depressed or down when you have a lot of alone time.

Extroverts need others around them to recharge and to really be themselves. If they have too much alone time it will cause depression and confusion. They just won't know which way is up without having interaction with others so it's very important to have lots of interaction if you are an extrovert.

Even an extrovert needs some alone time and an introvert needs some time with people. It's all about finding the right balance depending on where you are on the scale.

Now an ambivert is someone that falls right in the middle of the scale. They need an equal amount of alone time and time with people. This one can be harder to tell for yourself. An ambivert needs to really keep a good and equal balance of both in order to function properly.

Some people think they are one when they are really the other. This can really throw their life off balance. This happens because they don't realize exactly how extreme the other really is so they don't gauge it right. Also, if you aren't on either end of the scale and are more towards the middle it can feel confusing to decipher where exactly you are.

Once you know where you are on the scale it's vital that you give yourself the right balance. It is your responsibility to structure your life accordingly. Not doing so will only make your life more difficult and who needs that?

Giving yourself the right balance is as important as remembering to eat. This is part of your makeup and it's important to give yourself the amount of interaction you need to have a happy and healthy life!

Be kind to yourself and give yourself what you need to function. Don't feel guilty to take that extra alone time if you are an introvert or that extra time with people if you are an extrovert. Treat yourself accordingly and you will be so much happier!

