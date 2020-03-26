How To Nurture & Develop A New Relationship While Isolated During The Coronavirus Crisis

How do you develop a relationship when you can't see each other in person?

Did you just meet someone before this crisis? Or have you met someone online during this crisis?

Being in a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic world when isolation and social distance has become the new norm, dating and finding love is different.

It may seem hard to not be able to see the other person as much as you could before.

But, the good news is, you can use quarantine time to build a stronger relationship.

For new relationships, the coronavirus crisis can actually be a blessing — it allows couples to put what's important at the forefront.

Since you can't see each other for the time being, that takes some pressure off and you can really use this time to get to know each other on a much deeper level.

The more you are connected, emotionally and mentally, the better things will be when you can see each other, physically.

So really take the time to get to know them and find out what makes them tick.

To take it a step further, here are 7 topics to discuss that can help you nurture and develop a new relationship while isolated during the coronavirus crisis.

-Talk about what is most important for you in a relationship. Do you need words of affirmation? Do you need physical touch? Do you need consistency? Do you need spontaneity etc.

-Talk about ways you can calmly discuss things when an argument comes up in the future. If you have a plan in place ahead of time it will make an argument go much smoother.

-Make sure you are on the same page with your plans for the future. Do you want kids? Is marriage something you want? etc. Being clear about those things ahead of time will save a lot of issues in the future.

-Talk about ideal future vacations and dreams of yours. You get the benefit of only a mental connection for a while, use it to your benefit. You will get to know the other person on a better level so much faster than if you could see them in person. Don't hold anything back. Get it all out of the way now so when you do see each other in person you will have an amazingly strong connection already to build on.

‐Talk about your triggers and what really upsets you and gets under your skin.

-Talk about some past experiences if yours that have shaped you. The more you understand each other and where the other is coming from the better.

-Talk about what you think your best qualities are and also what qualities you think you need to work on.

Be clear with what you really want and need from someone in a relationship. Do not expect them to read your mind or both of you will end up frustrated and disappointed. If you are clear with your needs you are much more likely to actually get what you need.

So many wait for the other person to magically read their mind and give them what they want. Those people end up bitter and disappointed in the long run and I don't want that for anyone!

You obviously don't want to make it all serious all the time so have some fun as well. But if you can build that better communication and foundation it will only help your relationship.

So overall really focus on open communication and starting things off right. Really use the resources you do have available like video chat and all ways of communication to the fullest. Communication is very key for new relationships not only during this crisis period. For some relationships too much time together at first without building a solid foundation first can sour things so this break for now is to your advantage!

Build a solid foundation now for a more solid future together. And after all absence makes the heart grow fonder. So don't let this crisis stop you from searching for love. Get excited to create an even more connected relationship! And far in the future you will always have an interesting story about when you first met so there's that! Use this crisis to your benefit and create a happy love life for yourself!

