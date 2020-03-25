7 Ways To Use Mindfulness To Calm Panic & Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Stay calm using mindfulness during a crisis.

In these tumultuous times filled with stress, anxiety, and panic, we need mindfulness more than ever. Right now, we are all trying to wrap our heads around what may be the worst global pandemic we’ll witness in our lifetime.

We hope and pray that the COVID-19 coronavirus will be contained so we can go back to living our lives the way they were before isolation and "social distancing" became the new normal.

Social distancing is a term used by the Center for Disease Control, defined as "avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining six feet from others when possible."

Not only are we challenged to stop touching our faces — which isn’t so easy given that people touch their faces an average of 23 times per hour — we can’t shake hands, hug, or even open doors or push buttons in elevators unless we’re wearing gloves.

With the rapid spread of this new virus that’s affecting millions of people worldwide, we feel everything — from hysteria to intense anxiety to despondency.

Many are convinced it’s the end of the world.

So, what can we do to lighten the stress when we’re living in such a heightened state of fear and panic? When fight-flight-freeze has become our bodies’ natural response each time we listen to the news?

When you practice mindfulness, it can provide the calming effect we badly need for our mental health.

Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present and having an awareness of what you’re experiencing, right at that moment.

You might think that mindfulness would heighten your state of fear because you’re focusing your awareness on your emotions. On the contrary, you can rely on mindfulness during this unprecedented time to ease the panic.

By being aware of how worried and afraid you are, you can actually ameliorate your fear.

Mindfulness enables you to work through it with a conscious awareness of how best to do that. You mindfully navigate through your fear in ways that help you stay calm and centered.

Here are 7 ways to use mindfulness to calm your panic and anxiety during this difficult time of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Recognize the disruption

Acknowledge that this is a difficult time.

2. Stay present

Don’t get ahead of yourself and indulge in thoughts like, "The world is coming to an end" or "I’m going to get the coronavirus" or "My loved ones will get the coronavirus."

Slow down those thoughts that project into the future in a negative way.

3. Use positive self-talk

Tell yourself, "I will get through this", "The world isn’t coming to an end, that’s my fear talking", "I’m healthy", "I can fight this", or any other positive, affirmative statements.

4. Take a break from the news

As you know, the news and social media are filled with one concerning story and update after another. Don’t binge-watch.

That doesn’t mean you have to tune it out or not watch the news for updates, but take several breaks throughout the day.

Instead, go out for a walk where you can still be by yourself and won’t be in close proximity to others.

5. Quiet the mind through meditation

Try meditating by focusing on your breath, which can be very centering. Or silently repeat a mantra or sentence that’s positive and affirmative.

Here's a guided meditation to try.

6. Take a soothing bath

Draw a warm bath and fill it with Epsom or magnesium salts, or essential oils like lavender or chamomile — all which can be very relaxing.

You can light candles and silently say soothing and calming things to yourself like, "I feel myself relaxing", "I’m in control of my feelings", "I’m choosing to feel at peace", or "I’m surrounded by healing, white light."

7. Preserve your before-bed peace

At least an hour before you go to bed, turn off the TV and put away your devices. Listen to soothing music or read a book that will take your focus off of worrying.

You can also put on a diffuser with essential oils. Many of them are good for sleep.

The coronavirus is very real and very frightening, but so are the thoughts we tell ourselves. Be aware of your internal monologue and if it’s negative, try and make a concerted effort to switch to positive alternatives.

Tell yourself, as with all difficult times, "This too shall pass."

Ora Nadrich is the founder and president of the Institute for Transformational Thinking and the author of Live True: A Mindfulness Guide to Authenticity.

This article was originally published at CEO World. Reprinted with permission from the author.