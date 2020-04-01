6 Strategies To Relieve Stress During The Coronavirus Crisis

Don't let fear get the best of you. Learn how to reduce stress during this time.

Keeping calm and anxiety-free during a virus pandemic is easier said than done. Social distance, isolation, quarantine, and hearing devastating news can impact your mental health in more ways than you even imagine.

Right now, the world is experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. It's normal to be afraid right now, but it's almost more important than ever to use this time to focus on self-care and not let fear control you.

As I sit down to write this article, I remind myself to breathe in and breathe out. Sounds simple, but I was just at the grocery store. I had to wait my turn to enter the store. They were almost out of bread, eggs, and chicken.

This is the first time I've experienced this. The checker was very calm. He said the store has been busy all weekend, and he'd never seen it like this. Classes that I normally attend have been canceled.

My first reaction is to feel scared. What does this mean? Will I be all right? Will my friends and family be all right? Then, I remind myself that I have been practicing mindfulness for more than 10 years, and the first step to keeping calm is to relax and breathe.

We can't stop this. Remember, there is such a thing a mass hysteria.

Follow the guidelines. Wash Your Hands. Keep your distance from others. It's important to keep your immune strong during this time.

Here are 6 strategies for relieving stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

1. Get plenty of rest.

This means seven to nine hours of sleep a night. This is how your body recharges. This will also help your body fight off infection.

2. Eat nutrient-rich foods and take your vitamins.

It's easy during times of stress to grab fast food. There aren't many nutrients in these foods. They can often leave you feeling bloated and fatigued.

Keep leafy greens and vegetables on hand. Eat foods rich in protein and have some carbs. Take a multi-vitamin. This will help boost your immune.

3. Keep up with physical activity.

A lot of the gyms are closed, but you can get outside and go for a walk.

There are also lots of videos you can watch. Try yoga or pilates. This will also help with sleep.

4. Do not overbook yourself.

This will leave you feeling fatigued. This will also affect your immune system.

Now is a time where you don't want to burn out.

Not only do you not want to overbook yourself, but you also don't want to overbook your family.

5. Take breaks during the day.

Sometimes when there's a crisis, you may feel you need to overcompensate. You don't want to do that.

Make sure you schedule time away from work, especially if you are working from home.

We all know what happens when you work from home. You work more. You don't have to work all day.

6. Improve your stress management strategies.

Stress is the number one killer. You aren't a machine; you need to stop and recharge.

Listen to guided meditations or join a mindfulness group. Just stop for 10 minutes and clear your mind and relax. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

You also need to remind yourself that this will pass. I know right now it may not feel that way. You can get through this. You have survived difficult times in the past, and you can survive this.

Lianne Avila is a marriage & family therapist helping people in San Mateo, CA who are looking to create a life that is happier and more fulfilling. Please subscribe to Lianne’s newsletter on Lessons for Love to learn more about her services and expertise.

This article was originally published at Lessons for Love. Reprinted with permission from the author.