How A Feeling Of 'Oneness' Can Save Us In The Age of COVID-19

Remembering that we're in this together may help when you're feeling helpless and isolated.

The quarantine and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic took the world largely by surprise.

You may feel intense loneliness right now due to self-isolation; you may feel helpless, like there's nothing you can do to feel better.

But there is a chance for you to stay connected, even while social distancing, even while not being physically present in your friends' and loved ones' homes.

My sister Mary left me a message the other day, asking me to check in on our sister, Deb, who helps care for her daughter, a nurse in a hospital north of Boston.

She wanted to make sure they had enough support, and that our niece will get counseling after having to deal with so much death.

This type of extreme thoughtfulness is a gift.

This type of kindness is exactly what we all need now in the age of COVID-19; it garners a sense of love and belonging to a larger family of humanity that counteracts the visceral sense of fear and dissociation sweeping through the world.

It is this feeling of "oneness" that will save us during the age of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This pandemic is exposing great extremes. On the one hand, this has become a powerful moment of national solidarity, where we not long ago were a bitter and divided country.

Millions are responding with acts of love and kindness and finding creative ways to show up for one another. Generosity abounds, as people find ways to bring food to elders and check-in with each other as never before.

I have seen some of the most poignant videos of my life as medical workers everywhere invoke something beyond themselves, even chanting "OM" and praying to vibrate high.

Are we our brothers' keepers?

We are beginning to answer the question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” in the affirmative, no questions asked.

If this is what is needed now, let’s not forget our brothers and sisters in the dark shadows of these epic times. We must hold the tension of the opposites, and be willing to acknowledge the full spectrum of humanity that requires attention.

There will be even more human suffering to tend to than before this pandemic.

The physical effects of stress and suffering.

Studies show that quarantine can lead to a range of painful mental-health outcomes, including trauma, confusion, anger, and addiction.

What's going on is leaving people unfocused and mentally exhausted due to the steady stream of unconscious stress in the collective field.

The pandemic has spread an existential feeling of unsafety that alters your nervous system and changes the way you perceive threats.

This all registers in the neurons around your heart, lungs, and gut. If on some days, you feel as if an elephant has taken up residence on your chest, you're not alone.

Lockdown can be an enormous ordeal for some.

Mary are trapped in homes with abusers and deep dysfunction, and alcohol and drug use are rising. Activists worldwide have reported an alarming rise in domestic violence cases since the start of coronavirus-related.

Millions of people are sheltering in place alone, and for those with addictions or who are already struggling with mental illness, or thrust into survival as their income is gone, this time is an enormous ordeal.

The virus has exposed the collective spiritual illness of isolation and separation that we have the opportunity to address with the utmost love, compassion, and creativity.

Consider these trying times a spiritual initiation.

"Initiation" is a shamanic path of transforming emotions such as anger, fear, and despair into love, purity, and compassion.

True initiation is always an internal and private act of courage between you and the divine, whether there is an outer ritual or not.

It's the response to spirit’s invitation to discover the greater significance of your life and at times involves great sacrifice.

Full-blown initiatory experience is when you have no control, can’t pick the rules, the rules change, and you have to play the game.

We are in a full-blown collective initiatory experience right now.

There are two requirements for archetypal initiation:

1. You must enter into the great unknown and take the road less traveled in order to come to wisdom and goodness you would not otherwise reach.

2. You must have a strong desire to be the best you can be for a higher good.

You're being faced with the choice to accept this challenge and engage in the work of transformation, so you can at last end the trance and transcend the illusion of separation at the root of all suffering.

Become intentional and primal.

To meet the first requirement, it's important to become intentional about this, whether you understand the language of psychology, spirituality, or science, all of which concur that people are intimately interconnected.

You've been given this time to meet the second requirement — to be the best you can be for a higher good.

It's wise to use this time to cultivate the felt experience of "oneness" that allows you to feel the primal sense of belonging that you need to be a healthy human.

Healthy humans inspired by love will get us through this unprecedented global initiation.

Remain attuned to your feelings — and give yourself permission to grieve.

There is and will be an enormous amount of grief, as there always is during a full-blown initiation, because we must experience a dissolution before anything new can be created and reorganized.

It's really important that you not dissociate, but remain attuned and feel your way through.

Many people have never taken time to be with themselves and feel their feelings deeply, as the pace of modern life precludes the time and space for this sacred work.

You're likely having to confront such vulnerability now, both your own and that of so many others.

It's healthy to periodically allow your heart to break. Your hearts expand through heartache, and they heal through love and connection.

Transmute your energy to love and light.

You must transmute the energies behind the emotions to love and light, and you can do that in countless ways. You can pray, meditate, dance, sing, play music, walk in nature, have rituals, cry, and deeply laugh.

Animals, eye contact, games, and even video calls all increase the production of a hormone called oxytocin, also known as the "love hormone," because it's released when people snuggle up or bond socially.

You cannot look at mental health alone, and must also look at spiritual and relational health.

You need not give up your deep connections now, with social distancing.

You've been neurally ingrained for a fast pace and split attention, and this pandemic gives you the opportunity to soften into your body and feel one another again.

By doing this, you can calm your over-stressed nervous system and begin to have more heart-brain coherence, which opens the possibility for compassion and altruism to emerge.

The most important thing at this time isn’t something to know. It’s something to feel. It’s the gift that my sister Mary embodies; the felt experience of deep reciprocal attunement with others, or what I call "oneness."

It's this healing presence that can allow you to feel a sense of purpose at a time when you would otherwise feel helpless and hopeless.

It's how you can be of service, even from your home, even if you're physically isolated. As you experience this most precious feeling, you're contributing to the great spiritual and emotional awakening of the world.

This feeling of oneness expands your consciousness and supports you in becoming more comfortable with the unknown and to trust in a bigger picture.

If you begin to feel in your deepest being that there's a perfect design to this universe and we're all a part of that design, you'll manage this grand initiation with newfound grace.

Kathleen Hanagan is a psychotherapist who specializes in helping couples heal from relationship problems. For more information on how she can help you, visit her website here.

