How To Balance Your 7 Chakras To Stay Calm & Collected In Stressful Times

Here's how to open yourself to calm.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is the latest crisis that requires our attention. This problem is unique because it involves the entire world and every human being on it!

It is a surreal scenario you might expect to see in a science-fiction movie, but it's reality.

The seven chakras are energy centers within the body. They start just above the head and end at the base of the spine.

Catastrophes affect your seven chakras; learning how to keep them balanced is essential.

When a crisis occurs, do you find that you have a pattern of behavior?

It's in these times it's good to pause, detach, and analyze your reactions. Meditating and dwelling on your seven chakras are a valuable exercise in staying balanced and handling problems in a proactive manner.

The chakras are sensitive and can change from moment to moment depending upon the energy around you. They react to positive and negative messages you receive, and indicate if you're over- or under-reacting to the stimulus.

A balanced set of chakras will keep your emotions balanced.

Learning about your natural reactions to stress is helpful because if you're balanced, your ability to make good decisions is greatly enhanced. Noticing changes in your body under stress is an indication that the chakra near that area is out of balance.

The action you take to address the situation needs to be decisive, because a debilitated chakra can cause health problems and a poor decision-making process.

Visualization, breathing exercises, crystal therapy, and using essential oils are all helpful in balancing your seven chakras.

Here are ways to balance your chakras when you are stressed-out in crisis.

1. The root chakra.

It stands to reason that if you're frightened or receive unexpects news, then the "root" or first chakra is affected. It's at the bottom of your body, but it's the area where you may feel the most insecure in times of stress.

An overactive root chakra will have you feeling uncertain and scrambling to find security, whereas an underactive one will have you becoming a recluse and unapproachable.

The root chakra is balanced by taking a moment to become grounded. You can take off your shoes and walk around outside, or just take a short walk. Sometimes a nice hot bath with Epsom salt is a good remedy.

If you can take a moment in a crisis to get centered, it'll go far regulating the energy in your body. The calming effect of getting closer to nature helps you regain a sense of security.

Controlling the energy flow within your body works, but it takes some practice.

2. The sacral chakra.

The sacral chakra is a critical area for finding solutions to a problem. It's critical because it involves your sensuality and creativity.

It's natural to be closer to your intimate partner because you need their touch, energy, and support.

This is true whether this chakra is over or underactive. Intimacy has the ability to balance this area, but expressing your creativity can be manifested in other ways, as well.

Artists use their sacral chakra to express themselves. A new song, painting, or invention are results of a stimulated sacral chakra.

Once your creativity is activated, innovative solutions appear. A crisis can activate this chakra and give you a new perspective. You may be at your best creatively when under stress!

3. The solar plexus chakra.

Your solar plexus, or third chakra, is another area you need to control while distressed.

An unexpected issue arising in your life may cause an outburst of emotions for some, or reticence for others. An outburst of feelings is a sign the solar plexus is overactive.

Conversely, a person who becomes reclusive after a tragedy is protecting this chakra and exhibiting underactive energy.

This is the “social” chakra because it's your way of receiving and sending emotional energy. Emotional reassurance from others or finding something that makes you feel “joy” is how you can balance this chakra and keep it healthy.

If you're balanced emotionally, you're there for yourself and for others. You can use the excuse of having an imbalanced solar plexus to get a hug from someone if you wish!

4. The heart chakra.

The heart chakra, or fourth chakra, plays an interesting role in your life. The heart is the “pulse” of life, and when you share your heart energy with another, it's healing. It's a way of sending compassion to others.

However, when you're not feeling well or having a bad day, it's nice when others offer their “hearts” or compassionate energy to you. This is the chakra of empathy.

When you're in love, this chakra is expressed with kindness. But when you're under stress, you're drained and have no energy. This is when it's important to recharge this chakra with kind acts to yourself and others.

5. The throat chakra.

The fifth chakra, or throat chakra, is about expression. A crisis affects this chakra by making you want to “shout” and be heard.

If you've been ignored, it may cause you to want to be quiet. Either situation indicates you are not communicating at your best.

When the throat chakra is over or underactive, a little self-examination of the ways you're expressing your ideas may be in order. Communicating in a positive way with others can bring great results.

If you're overbearing, then you may not be open to suggestions from others who may have good solutions. If you're not expressing your thoughts and feelings, you may not be working the problem as efficiently as possible.

In a crisis, words matter more than ever. Kind words and being open is essential.

6. The third eye chakra.

Your third eye chakra is the sixth chakra. It's in the middle of your forehead.

In a crisis, it's the one you need to pay close attention to. This chakra is a portal to other dimensions. It's where your imagination and psychic vision meet.

When your third eye is overactive, you're not using your cognitive abilities to handle the issues. You're waiting for a “vision” to save you from an impending problem.

If you're not paying attention to your third eye, you may miss a critical ingredient to solve a problem. This means you may be rationalizing a solution and taking unnecessary charge of a crisis.

A balance using this chakra means you are doing the cognitive work to find a solution, but open to a little inspiration.

7. The crown chakra.

The seventh chakra is the crown chakra, located at the very top of your head.

It's good to be open to the divine. When it involves the seventh chakra, it means you're receiving the necessary energy to deal with a crisis.

The crown chakra is the most spiritual of the energy centers. There is a danger, however, if you don't use this chakra properly.

An overactive crown chakra is an indication that you're not using your physical abilities to help yourself. You're waiting for “divine intervention” to solve a problem in your life.

An underactive crown chakra means you're ignoring or just not accepting the energy of the divine because you want to solve a crisis on your own. Miracles do happen, but you can help your situation further if you work with the divine.

The presence of the crown chakra is a reminder that the divine remains with you, no matter the circumstances. You need to balance your openness to this life energy. If you don't receive it, then you're missing out on the greatest gift given to mankind.

It's nice to know you're never alone — especially in a crisis.

If you just take a moment to be in touch with the signals your body is giving you, then you'll derive good results. Meditating on these areas and recognizing their importance in a crisis can give you immediate tools and make your response to a problem very effective.

You'll learn that depending upon the circumstances, whether you're giving or receiving assistance, the chakras are an integral part of recovery.

In a crisis, it's important to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. It's time to listen to the authorities and cooperate with them, so they can do their jobs and help everyone in need.

Take charge of your part of the solution by being balanced emotionally and psychologically.

