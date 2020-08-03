5 Tips For Couples Reuniting After A Trial Separation

Can a separated couple still reconcile?

If you and your partner have decided on a trial separation to fix your relationship issues, let's get one thing straight.

Unless you work together on those issues, don’t expect change. Nothing will be different when you reunite unless you've made changes in your relationship.

Once your relational space has become polluted, it's not immediately cleansed by a separation.

If you want the space to become sacred once more, the only way is through couples counseling.

Couples need an expert to learn how to navigate through the gauntlet they co-created. Separating is just that: separating. It doesn't include healing.

Healing requires a professional, time, money, and, most of all, commitment.

Commitment requires an "all in" response from both partners. If only one is "all in" and the other uncertain or "done", there's no need to reconcile. It takes two to tango and two to make love work.

Here are five tips to reconcile your unresolved conflicts.

To start off, you need to understand that conflict is a friend! It’s an opportunity for growth and an invitation to maturity so you can flourish, expand, and prosper.

Conflict is endemic to all relationships, just as catching a cold is part of the human experience. It’s how you approach it and work through it that can move your relationship forward and restore the connection.

Here are 5 tips for reuniting as a couple after a trial separation.

1. Seek professional help.

Even if you tried, unsuccessfully, before the separation, taking time and space from each other can provide a different perspective. However, it's not a panacea.

Learning to negotiate differences and understand their origin requires a skilled professional, who can help you heal and re-connect. They have the skills, resources, training, and tools that couples in crisis need.

It's important to choose a couple’s therapist who's highly trained and experienced. This requires research, time, and effort.

The more time you put into seeking the right therapist, the more successful your outcome will be.

Referrals come from those who have had success with their therapy. You seldom get lucky by looking in the Yellow Pages or on Google.

You need to choose someone with the right credentials, experience, and good reviews. It’s the same with the way you chose your dentist, doctor, or financial advisor.

Remember: couple’s counseling is cheaper than a divorce!

2. Be patient.

Just as it took time for your relationship to get polluted, it takes time to cleanse the space in which you both live, along with any children and pets you have.

The goal is to create and maintain a sacred space — the way it once was when you first began your journey together.

Remember how you would look into each other’s eyes with an open heart and warm eyes, eager to feel the touch of one another? What went wrong? How did you go from bliss to hell?

You probably didn’t even notice or remember the steps that took you there. It wasn’t a sudden transition. It was wear and tear over time that caused you to separate, hoping the separation would bring back the bliss that had been lost.

There are two ways to approach therapy.

You can spend months, or even years, attending counseling sessions on a weekly basis. Or you can do a 2-day Intensive, eight hours a day, and learn the skills that you can practice at home.

Once you’ve done it a few times, you've integrated the practice into your daily life and relationship.

3. Have a sense of curiosity and wonder.

Do you remember when you were just a kid wide-eyed and bushy tailed? Do you remember how the world fascinated you? Do you recall watching the clouds pass by while you assigned meaning to them? Do you remember the first time you tasted pizza or had your first hot fudge sundae? That’s the kind of curiosity and wonder I am talking about. If you approach couple’s counseling with the same sense of curiosity and wonder you had when you were a child, seeing how amazing a plane stays up in the air, and how a ship floats in water, then you will have the same sense of wonder when you make a commitment to couple’s therapy. "Oh! The places you’ll go," says Dr Seuss! Oh! The places you go, says I! It’s a challenge to watch the complex layers of your relationship unfold. It’s heartwarming as you observe the sensitive nature of your partner emerge that was never seen before. A sense of wonder will surface as you both see the landscape of your partner’s face and learn their language for the first time with new eyes, inviting vulnerability and newfound respect for mutual discovery. These are the gifts of the acorn that becomes the oak, the potential that allows us to recover our full, innate, essential potential for aliveness, and to reconnect with our vitality, zest, vigor, awe, and wonder says Hedy Schleifer!

This is what you can look forward to. Not a problem to be solved, but an adventure to be embraced!

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes." Marcel Proust

Be open, honest, and present! "It is an invitation for the “little child” still inside each of us to create a new story with an energizing fullness. A chance for the needy grownups to become interdependent adults, differentiated and mature." Hedy Schleifer There are basic assumptions about committed relationships. They are often difficult to integrate because our natural response too often is to use defense mechanisms that we learned from our past experiences. I often tell my clients that my mother taught me to lie. She told me if I told the truth, she wouldn’t punish me, so when I told the truth, with great trepidation, she punished me. The result was that I learned not to tell the truth. It took years of practice to change because my expectation as I grew into adulthood, was that I would be punished if I was honest. The fact is, that as we all know, honestly is the best policy, but we only know what we know. To be able to own your own stuff and not defend your behavior by making excuses or blaming it on someone or something else takes maturity, courage, and mindfulness. As adults we too easily fall into old habits that no longer serve us in our relationships. Being open to perpetual possibilities is part of growing up. Staying stuck in old habits, ideas and convictions only makes us rigid, stubborn, and closed-minded. These behaviors undermine healthy, mature relationships. Being open allows for personal growth and development. Learning how to listen and understand your partner without challenging them can serve you both well and give you another person’s perspective which fosters intimacy. Lastly, being present is an art. Most couples don’t know how to be present. One of the most salient rituals I teach is the art of presencing. Without it, communication is impossible. So many couples don’t know how to communicate effectively. It’s more important for them to be right rather than happy. The first thing I do when I see a couple is teach them how to be present for one another. To learn how this process works, read chapters 7-10 in my book, I HATE THE MAN I LOVE: A Conscious Relationship is Your Key to Success, I take the reader into my session as if they were a fly on the wall to observe this most difficult process—difficult only because it’s new to each of them. Once learned, communication becomes a new way of listening and sharing. I spend a minimum of 15-20 minutes teaching them how to be present. The most important features are to be 18 inches apart, looking into the eyes of each other with an open heart and warm eyes. The eyes are the windows to the soul. The couple remains silent continuously focusing on their partner all the while learning the landscape of their partner’s face. It usually brings tears to their eyes without a single word spoken. They are reaching the essence of their partner. The art of presencing brings about authenticity, allowing their survival suit to disappear. In many cases, it is the first time they experience each other’s essence. Learn new principles and rituals to sustain your connection! Once the couple learns the art of presencing we move on to new principles and rituals to understand our partners at the deepest level of intimacy. This manifests into empathy, something that was long forgotten once the relationship began to crumble. Becoming empathic to each other allows for compassion and understanding of why things are the way they are. They learn that there is no blame or judgment; only acceptance for things that weren’t their fault. Our early childhood experiences form our beliefs and behaviors. Empathy disposes criticism and judgement giving rise to a secure attachment, something that most of us never had as children. Most of the issues that pollute the sacred space are due to childhood wounds that are carried into the relationship unconsciously. Unwittingly, we hire our mates to give us the biggest nightmare and when they do, we fire them for the very reason we hired them. Their job is to make us conscious of our unresolved conflicts from childhood. When they do their job, all hell breaks loose, and we run to the lawyers only to end up choosing another partner who will emulate the one we left. Crazy? Yes, and not a solution.

Joan E Childs, LCSW is a renowned psychotherapist, inspirational speaker, and author. For more information on how to create and maintain a conscious relationship, order Joan’s new book, I Hate The Man I Love: A Conscious Relationship is Your Key to Success.