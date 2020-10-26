8 Ways To Overcome Low Libido For Hot, Passionate Sex!

Loss of libido (sex drive) is a common problem affecting up to 43% of women worldwide.
A low sex drive is often linked to relationship issues, sexual problems, stress, anxiety, or tiredness, but can also be a sign of an underlying health problem, such as reduced hormone levels.
An unhealthy diet, childbirth, sexual trauma, antidepressants, birth control pills, and negative body image can also cause women to lose interest in sex.
The “low libido” that worries many women may not be “low” in reality. This is because we tend to judge female libido based on our understanding of male libido.
The female libido is not the same as the male libido. It's natural for women's sex drive to ebb and flow over time.
It's perfectly normal to have a low libido.
That being said, if you feel that your lack of desire is distressing, or affecting your relationship, there are a number of natural methods to increase libido for healthy, fulfilling sex.
It’s important to understand how your libido works.
Female sexuality has higher erotic plasticity than male. In relative terms, this means that women’s sex drive are more affected by social, cultural, and situational factors, whereas male sexuality is more shaped by hormonal, genetic, and other biological factors.
Understand desire
Generally speaking, sexual desire is either spontaneous or responsive. Men commonly experience spontaneous desire, whereas women commonly experience responsive desire. Both types are normal and healthy. Neither is associated with pain or any disorder of arousal or orgasm.
Research shows that 75% of men primarily experience spontaneous desire, in comparison to 15% of women. 5% of men and 30% of women experience responsive desire. A number of people experience a combination of both.
Spontaneous desire is the standard model often depicted in movies and TV. It refers to actively seeking sex without much context or need for stimulation. It’s a sudden out-of-the-blue craving for sex that is commonly associated with our idea of male sexuality.
Responsive desire is more subtle and reactive in nature. It refers to being in the mood for sex when the context and stimulation are right. It’s about being seduced by your surroundings, situation, and partner. For such women, the desire for sex only emerges in response to arousal - such as when their partner kisses them.
Sex therapist Christine Hyde uses the following analogy to teach responsive desire:
Imagine you accept a friend's invitation to a party, and then as the date approaches you start to think, “Aww, I have to find child care, I have to find a babysitter, there will be so much traffic," and you don't want to go. But because you promised your friend, you go anyway. And you have a great time at the party! If you're having fun at the party, you're doing it right. This is what responsive desire looks like.
Spontaneous desire in this analogy would be the sudden urge to go to party, even if there was no party planned.
Sex researcher Emily Nagoski says, “Instead of emerging in anticipation of sexual pleasure, like spontaneous desire, responsive desire emerges in response to sexual pleasure.”
Responsive desire is particularly common in women as they age.
Whether you experience spontaneous desire, responsive desire, or a combination of both, the key to sexual well-being is pleasure.
There is nothing wrong if you’re not always thinking about sex and craving it like you used to.
The desire for intimacy naturally changes over time. If your desire is not what it used to be, it’s okay.
Every woman is different.
You’re normal and there’s nothing wrong with you.
It’s not about how much you crave sex, how often you have it, how many orgasms you have, or the type of desire you experience. It’s about whether or not you like the sex you are having. There is no use having desire for sex if the sex is not pleasurable!
Focus on pleasure.
As professor of female sexuality Beverly Whipple says, “We need to educate women and give them permission to experience what they find pleasurable, and to let them know that they don’t have to fit a single model of desire and sexual pleasure.”
Cultivate desire
If your lack of sexual interest is still bothering you and you would like some natural assistance, below are 8 ways to overcome low libido and increase desire for hot, passionate sex!
1. Sex talk
Open and frank communication about sex can increase the chances of your libido bouncing back.
Being able to talk with your partner is important for greater intimacy and sexual satisfaction. Research has found that couples who have strong sexual communication are actually more satisfied with their sex lives.
It’s best to have these conversations outside the bedroom and not right after having sex.
If you want to talk about sexual problems, let your spouse know in advance without placing any blame or criticism.
Be honest when you talk to him about your sex expectations, lack of desire, and concerns.
Communication is essential for great sex.
2. Love yourself
Allocate some time to prioritise self-care, practise self-love, and protect your self-esteem.
Accept yourself, admire yourself, and love yourself.
Accept your body, admire your beauty, and love your sexuality.
The more a woman feels desirable, the more likely her desire will increase.
3. Read erotica
Erotica is known to arouse women, and it’s even sexier when you read romantic love scenes thinking about your partner.
Lay back, relax, and lose yourself in the throes of a blood-pressure-rising romance novel to awaken your desire.
Many women are able to get mentally and physically turned on by reading a well-written passionate sex scene.
4. Create distance
The female libido tends to decrease when women are in a stable long-term relationship. Familiarity can extinguish desire. Therefore, it is important to continuously create excitement to keep the flame alive.
As sex and relationship therapist Esther Perel says, “desire needs space to thrive.”
The key to sustaining desire in a long-term relationship is for partners to give each other space and freedom to be themselves. The distance creates a sense of “otherness” and mystery which cultivates desire.
Desire requires novelty, mystery, and excitement. Research shows novel experiences cause the release of dopamine and serotonin (pleasure hormone) in the brain.
Creating distance from your husband will enable desire to thrive.
5. Schedule sex
Schedule sex also known as ‘maintenance sex’ is essentially “not really in the mood but let’s do it anyway, sex.” It may or may not be planned in advance.
The aim of maintenance sex, is to foster bonding and emotional intimacy. Frequent sex can keep you feeling wanted and desired. This, in turn can increase sex drive and passion.
According to sex therapist Sheila Wray Greg, “the more women have sex, the easier it is to become aroused. The less often women have sex, the harder it is to become aroused.”
Sex itself can be the trigger for desire in women. Oftentimes, genital, physical arousal precedes the psychological experience of sexual desire.
For many sexually happy women, the key to sustaining a strong sexual connection over years of marriage is relatively simple - have more sex.
6. Eat healthy
There are a number natural libido-boosting foods that can awaken desire. In fact, many fruits and vegetables are aphrodisiacs.
Bananas, peanut butter, and honey contain vitamin B, which helps to give your libido a natural boost.
Celery can also help get you going, as it contains androsterone, a hormone said to increase female sexual desire.
7. Mindfulness
For women, the mind is the most important and powerful sexual organ. The key to desire begins and ends in the mind.
Clear your mind of distracting and negative thoughts.
Let go of anything that makes you think your less desirable than you really are.
Practice mindfulness meditation, prayer, and breathing exercises to free your mind and focus on the present.
Your body will shut down if you don’t allow your mind to open up. Allow yourself to get in tune with your body.
8. Think pleasure
Take time to remind yourself of passionate encounters you have had when you felt alive and sexually vibrant.
Fantasize about what you want to do with your partner and what you would like him to do to you.
Thinking about pleasure helps get in the mood and can increase sex drive.
Do not allow worrying, overthinking, or stress to get in the way from experiencing pleasure.
To truly experience desire, you need to give yourself permission to get aroused and enjoy pleasure.
Sensuality is about your mindset.
Remember. You deserve pleasure.
Let go.
Relax.
Enjoy.
Habeeb Akande is a sex educator, YourTango expert, and author of Kunyaza: The Secret to Female Pleasure. Habeeb runs intimacy workshops on sexual satisfaction and was recently featured on a BBC documentary exploring female sexual pleasure. To find out more, follow him on Twitter @Habeeb_Akande.