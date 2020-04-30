3 Ways Past Traumas Made Me Stronger For COVID-19

You, too, can heal from this.

No one ever expects loss or grief to come their way.

No one ever sees trauma coming.

And no one ever anticipated COVID-19.

I never dreamed that the traumatic events in my life would eventually become the very strengths that I am using now to get through this.

COVID-19 is a traumatic event that's wreaking havoc and loss in many people’s lives. And healing from trauma seems almost impossible.

My heart aches for all of those who have become ill and infected by the virus. I grieve for those who have died, especially those who were left without the comfort of their loved ones by their side.

This, itself, would lead to a traumatic reaction in just about anyone who lost a loved one this way.

The doctors, nurses, frontline healthcare professionals, Emergency Medical Technicians, and more are making life and death decisions in a heartbeat — so vast are the numbers and the needs of those they are serving.

Many of these professionals are giving more than they ever dreamed they had to give, choosing not to go home to take the comfort and support of loved ones in order to protect them from becoming ill.

Then there are the Seniors in high school and college, who have worked judiciously hard for long-awaited graduation ceremonies. As time draws closer, it appears these ceremonies may also become eradicated by the virus.

I commend and congratulate our youth for their accomplishments while validating loss for them of these mile-marker moments.

Across the world, people are living in fear of this little-known yet powerful virus — fear of the unknown, for their lives, the lives of those they love, their livelihoods, and what the future will look like.

Everything we hear and understand engulfs us in pervasive, persistent fear simply because there is just so much that we do not know.

We are creatures of habit and predictability, used to operating from within the realm of the known. We vehemently resist change. When we lose predictability of the known, we feel out of control.

Not knowing what’s coming next, we feel powerless to prepare for it. Not knowing how to prepare, we freeze in fear of the unknown.

And because of this, we are most likely to forget or minimize what we do know.

When gripped by fear of the unknown, we are most likely to forget what we know about who we are — the innate strengths that lie within us.

We forget what we know about ourselves, our strengths, and our inherent capacities and capabilities.

We forget what we know about our intrinsic strengths, deeply embedded within each one of us.

And because I know how powerless I felt the first time I faced trauma in my own life that I can look back now and recognize all that I learned from it.

Trauma ultimately made me strong and empowered me to become who I am today and I believe that you, too, will get through the COVID-19 crisis better if you draw on inherent strengths that already lie within you.

You may not yet have identified these strengths, but you can.

It is only in succumbing to grief that inner space is created to encounter aspects of ourselves we are unfamiliar with. We recognize new beginnings in ourselves that were previously unknown.

It is only through surrendering to pain and loss, that we identify and label those additional capacities we still possess.

It is not easy to surrender in this way. Yet, it is healing, healthy, and honest.

Surrendering to the pain of loss is the first step toward wholeness and healing from trauma.

In recognizing what you still have, you access and activate resources and treasures that go beyond your loss.

You are free to encounter myriad strengths within you that comprise your Core Self, where the Divine lives through you.

And it is only in accessing your Core Self that you find the courage to let go of objects or things as you once knew them, to move forward into strengths and gifts of the Self that you have not identified yet.

One important aspect of getting through trauma is a willingness to let go of whatever it is you dread to lose or which you've already lost.

It’s true, that you never saw COVID-19 coming.

Therefore, you could not have prepared for any of this.

There is no shame.

I learned this through the traumatic event that I was completely unprepared for: the end of my marriage. I never saw it coming.

Oh, I protested mightily and did all that I could to save it, but I had no say.

Slowly, as I moved through many moving pieces, I recognized that the reason why it ended paled in comparison to the reality that it did, in fact, end.

My marriage was over.

Facts and information did not matter. What mattered, was that I make it through to the other side.

I was terrified and didn’t want to let go of what I had. But I recognized that until I surrendered to my loss, it would define me. I wouldn't able to move myself and my children forward.

They were what I still had to work with and they were who still needed me, as I needed them.

Slowly, as I surrendered to the facts that I was left to work with, I learned and found so much more of what I never knew was there before.

I would have stood in my own way if I had not let go.

It wasn’t fair but loss is oftentimes not fair.

What I’ve learned with hindsight is that trauma is often a raging storm that ultimately leads to greater horizons.

Trauma has taught me to live without a lot of things I thought I needed to have and nurtured my spirit to recognize what I really need and who I really am.

I’m not talking about material things or clutter and clatter or the distractions that divert attention away from core knowing of my Self.

I’m talking about motion and commotion; activity versus stillness; distraction versus silence; and centeredness.

I’m talking about reactions versus resonance; outer-directedness versus inner-presence.

I’m talking about silence that doesn’t reveal absence but rather, presence of what’s inside of you that you need to know more about to draw upon, to find purpose and meaning for who you are.

You can get so caught up in the distractions of what happened and what you lost, that you miss how you’re getting through it, and where your new path might lead you.

Too often, you may end up in a battle with yourself looking for fairness or asking circular questions about "what if" and "why me?"

Of course, initially, you are going to engage in that circular conversation. You’re human after all and that’s what you do.

But, within a period of time, you'll begin to comprehend that some situations are not fair, they don't make sense, and they're beyond your control.

How you invest your energy into moving on and healing will help move you forward!

Access your inner strengths and focus, instead, on what you do have to work with, rather than what you have lost by engaging in the practice of mindfulness.

Allow — and be mindful — of everything you are feeling within. Go inside and just sit with those feelings. Be still with them and allow yourself to grieve, mourn, learn from, be informed by, resonate with, all that your feelings are revealing to you, about who you are.

Feel self-compassion for what you are going through, and other-compassion for those alongside you who you love and are likewise struggling. Be compassionate toward yourself, and toward those others around you.

It is only once you let go of the “facts”; the trappings of information and clutter that you believed with all of your heart were permanent, and that you believed that you need to survive, that you will begin to hear and sense the truth of who you are and what you really need.

Hearing who you are will help you to discern a beating heart within you, moving toward a more expansive life within you. This newly arising life within you wants to guide you.

Responding to who you feel guided to become, your ego-driven self will become quiet, while your newly emerging contemplative self grows stronger.

Inherently, you will know what next steps to take that reflect wholly who you are.

Each of us has unique energy and strengths that guide us.

And much as “facts and information” were primarily the rational context out of which you previously operated, you will hear, begin listening to, and following, core strengths that are uniquely your own.

Once you are attuned to your inner-self in this way, you will find the strength to face loss and trauma in a way that you never knew before.

I call core strengths that we find through trauma and loss “transferable skills”.

I remember when I worked as a Counselor at a University Counseling Center and was introduced to that term for the first time. I was helping students write their first Resumes.

Skills that were gathered through unique positions but were applicable across a diversity of positions, are known as “transferable skills.” And that is what I am suggesting to you here too. Tap into prior experiences of loss where you may have gleaned and identified transferable skills that will help you get through COVID-19.

A second aspect of getting through trauma that I find important is to recognize and embrace ways that your identity becomes strengthened and clarified through the trauma. What I know personally and from working with others who have experienced trauma, is that inner strength and determination are often by-products of growing through trauma.

There is something about succumbing and surrendering to trauma that intuitively and realistically revealed a great deal about who I am.

I can honestly tell you that as I began my life as a Single Parent with four young children, I learned a great deal over the years about my identity.

I learned who I am, where my commitments lie, what resonates for me, how much I care about my children, family, and people in general, what silence in my heart is guiding me toward, why I decided to become a psychotherapist to help others, what drives my values, and on and on.

Similarly, I learned a great deal about my attitude. I learned that I may not be able to control events that come my way, but I have all that I need to control my attitude and the choices I make as I work my way through whatever the event may be. How we approach challenges; whether we stay rigid or bendable in the face of them, are choices that we make every day of our lives.

Like you, there is a whole lot I do not know about this pandemic. But there is a whole lot I do know about who I am going through this pandemic. Therefore, as I’m faced with tons of uncertainty and unknown data about the pandemic, I have a toolbox to draw from, based on what I know about myself and my determination to get through it.

Facts and information about COVID-19 are unclear and unsettling.

However, as you draw on what you know about yourself from this and other losses you have faced, you will be amply fortified to face the unknown of COVID-19 as well.

A final and third aspect I learned from previous trauma in my life that I find important is what I call re-learning my Self and re-learning Life.

Re-learning my Self and re-learning Life after trauma and loss, was huge!

Re-learning Life is what occurs after you let go of that which you lost.

Yes, you take the best of what you had in the past. You do not deny what was good or leave it behind as if it never existed. How could you, when who you are now, incorporates the best of all that precedes this moment in time.

You re-learn your Self, within a new and ever-unfolding, expansive present.

For me, this meant taking the best parts and memories of my marriage with me, including my children, and moving them into the present with me, where I was re-learning Life and re-learning relationships after trauma and loss.

For you, it might mean taking the memories, or the dreams and wishes, or the reality of what you had that you lost (or fear that you will lose through the pandemic) as you begin to re-learn life and relationships without those aspects.

You take the new inner Self that you have worked so mindfully hard to discern and embolden, and you begin to face life and your Self without holding on to the past.

Remember, it is only in having the courage to surrender to the past, that you will truly find the present!

Ironically, the present may truly reveal and illuminate gifts of a lifetime that you may never have otherwise found or encountered, had you held on too tightly to the past.

I know that this is the way previous traumas are helping me get through COVID-19.

My hope for you is that reflecting upon these three aspects of trauma, you too may feel guided and strengthened through the unpredictability of COVID-19. As you find yourself willing to surrender to those things you cannot change, identifying myriad ways that trauma restores a stronger sense of identity, and committing to re-learning Life and re-learning your Self, may you find gifts beyond COVID-19 that are truly peaceful and healing.

Dr. Geri Kerr practices psychotherapy in Morristown and Hacketstown, New Jersey. To learn more about her and her work, visit her website gerikerr.com.