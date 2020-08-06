5 Staycation Ideas For A Fun & Safe Summer 'Vacation'

Staying safe doesn’t mean not having fun!

Who hoo! It's summertime! Time to pack my bags full of bikinis and... Oh wait.. we're in the middle of a never-ending pandemic. Well, in that case, have no fear!

Staying safe doesn’t have to mean not leaving the house. You can have a ton of fun planning a "staycation" right at home or in your town that doesn't require much effort at all.

If you've never taken a staycation before, then you'll probably need a couple of staycation ideas to help get you started. It’s time to get creative.

Here are 5 staycation ideas you can use to have fun:

1. Look at places near you that you’ve never thought of before.

You've probably connected certain locations as "vacation destinations" and others just as "destinations." Any new location can be a vacation with the right mindset!

You can sit around and mope, or redirect and flourish! There are endless websites and apps that will give you reviews on hotels or Air BnBs.

2. Look at hotels 3-4 hours away.

If you happen to book a hotel in a smaller town, you'll not only be taking a vacation to someplace new, but you’ll be going to a place with less risk. Smaller towns make social distancing easier while still providing new scenery.

3. Plan a road trip in an RV.

Of course, you can pack up and drive to Canada or the other side of the country if road trips are your thing, too.

Rent a mobile home or bus, pack the fridge full of food to avoid risky stops, and enjoy the ride! You can take fun pictures along the way and find fun places to safely visit while social distancing.

It might not be the trip to Fiji you had planned, but it sure beats binge-watching Netflix for the 300th time this year.

4. Make yourself a home "spa."

If you don't want to leave the house, you can tidy up the place, throw on your robe, cut up some cucumbers for your eyes, and get some sheet masks.

Make some changes to your environment like lighting candles or even pitching a tent in your backyard.

Splurge on a few luxurious beauty products and try a couple of new beauty hacks or make it a DIY beauty treatment evening.

If you want your luxury items to be a surprise, consider ordering a beauty subscription box ahead of time. Rather than opening the packages when you get them, save them until the day your actual staycation starts so you have something to look forward to.

Take a shower together with your partner and wash each other off afterward!

5. Buy a fancy set of sheets and blankets.

Dress up your duvet and invest in high-thread-count hotel sheets. Leave chocolate on your own pillow.

You can't fake the palm trees or the ocean, but that doesn't mean your room can't smell like that sexy villa in Grand Cayman.

Find ways to stimulate your senses comparable to when you're on vacation. If you loved the Bahamas, maybe use a body spray or lotion scented like mango or pineapple.

Some things to help you enjoy your staycation:

Put your phone away while you're spending time with your family

If you’re going to have your staycation at home, tidy up the place first

Stay in your robe and make it relaxing

Have a budget for food and other little fun things you can splurge on to make it feel fun

Your vacation plans might have been side-lined due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun and enjoy yourself. There are many staycation ideas you can participate in to make sure that you're safe and socially distancing while having a great time and getting some much-needed relaxation!

Erika Jordan is an internationally acclaimed love and relationship expert, author, and media personality, and a leader in the field of digital romance and online dating. Check out her six-week course, the Art Of Pickup.