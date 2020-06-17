How To Master ‘Flow’ To Take Action On Your Goals Now

Intention without action doesn't get you very far.

Did you get it wrong too?

It has to be the most misunderstood Operational Principle of the Universe. It's the topic of more distraught clients, frustrated business owners, and spiritual seekers than almost all of the Universal Laws combined: Flow vs. Action.

“I'm going with the flow”.

“If it was meant to be, God would bring it to me”.

“I hit an obstacle, so I guess it wasn't meant to be!”

Really now...and you'll all have to forgive me as I get on a bit of rant here, but when did the New Age movement get the ancient teachings so very wrong? When did flow come to mean no-boundaries? When did flow become associated with lack of personal responsibility? When did flow become associated with inaction? When did “God helps those who help themselves” go missing in action? (no pun intended!)

It works like this:

1. You set an intention (e.g. I want a healthy, passionate, relationship)

2. You take an action step (That's how the Universe 'listens' to you, by the way. It's how you 'set space')

3. You get tested (Up to three times)

4 If you ACTION for your goals...the tests disappear. If you waiver, you stay in the test step.

If Christ was tested...if Mother Theresa was tested...if Ghandi was tested...if Buddha was tested...why is it a shock that we are tested too? We have a saying in the Transformation Field: Unless you are tested, the goal wasn't big enough! You are only tested once the Universe has heard you. Once the Universe has heard you, it flows opportunities to you. It's then up to you to take the opportunity. As soon as you decide to take the opportunity you will be tested to see if you can live the new boundary.

Hint: The tests are really about new boundaries! So the only way to have no tests is to have NO GOALS!!!

An easy way to remember this is: “FLOW is NOW”. The Universe flows opportunities and experiences to you in the Now.

Action is about DIRECTIONAL FOCUS, and you take action in the NOW to align yourself to future goals.

Flow IS an action, and in order to BE in the FLOW, you must also be actioning.

Deep sigh. Hrmphf! No wonder esoteric masters have been attempting to explain this for millennium. It is a paradox, and all the Universal Truths are taught in paradox because the only way to understand a paradox is viscerally. Your body and your unconscious mind can hold both aspects of the paradox at once, but your conscious mind can't.

OK. So picture it this way. When a stream is flowing, it is moving. Movement denotes action. Energy is always in motion. Even in stillness meditations, we are attempting to be still, so that we can BE, so that we can experience, and as soon as we experience, we are inter-acting with the flow (DOING). This action leads us to HAVING a different set of opportunities brought to us.

So are you continually flowing through your experiences as a human being? Or are you refusing to experience the flow by refusing to take the action? You have to BE, so that we can DO so that we can HAVE. That is the real flow; Be. Do. Have.

It reminds me of an old joke:

A flood had torn through a small town, and volunteers are in a row boat picking up those who are stranded and in danger. The volunteers find a priest stranded on his porch.

“Father...we have come to rescue you. Get in the boat.”

The priest replies, “No my children. God will rescue me.”

The waters continue to rise. The volunteers take a motor boat and find the priest hanging out of his second story window.

“Father...we have come to rescue you. Get in the boat.”

The priest replies, “No my children. God will rescue me.”

The waters continue to rise. The volunteers take a helicopter and find the priest clinging to the chimney on the roof.

“Father...we have come to rescue you. Get in the helicopter.”

The priest replies, “No my children. God will rescue me.”

So the priest drowns and in heaven he comes face to face with God. He asks “Why did you forsake me when I have dedicated my life to you?”. God replies, “Forsake you?! I sent you a rowboat, a motorboat and a helicopter! What else did you expect me to do – get in the boat for you?”.

Yes, you will have opportunities flow to you.

Yes, you will be tested.

And yes, as soon as you action, the tests will disappear...

...so get in the boat everyone. I know I will.