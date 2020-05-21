10 Ways To Help Children Cope With Tragedy

Children process tragedy similarly to adults.
Helping children cope with and process tragedy isn't easy. Like you, they're feeling shocked, disbelief, and pain.
After all, their world just changed and children's mental health is just as fragile.
Time slows down, thoughts speed up, and we instantly start trying to understand and process the "how's", "why's", and "how come's".
This is how it is for us adults and also how it is for our kids.
Caught off-guard to handle what has happened, we often feel doubly unprepared to help our children process a tragedy, and they are the very people who might need it most.
If you're faced with a tragedy in your family, there are 10 ways to help your children cope.
Talking after a traumatic event is an important mitigator of trauma symptoms. Talking is one way to process and absorb emotional experience — organize it, if you will, for later.
How we understand an experience will determine how we store it in our memory and, importantly, how it will impact us in the future.
This is even more so for our children whose brains are still developing and laying down templates for life.
Talking helps us process and cope. It is the basis of debriefing. You need it and so does your child.
So, be prepared to let your child talk, talk, and talk some more — as much as they need to
2. Introduce the topic and listen.
Don't be afraid to bring up what happened, even share the news, and ask how they're doing with it. Listen carefully to what they say and aim to put yourself in their shoes.
Imagine how they're feeling, what they're thinking, and how their experience makes sense to them.
This is active listening, a powerful tool to access your child's experience.
3. Communicate empathy.
Before you do anything else - answer any question, comment on the situation, or say anything at all - let them know what you heard, and what you understand of their experience. Then pause, and see if you got it. A good sign that they feel understood, is when it prompts them to say more about their experience. If you didn't quite get it, they will usually clarify. Repeat this process until you get it right. You should notice them express themselves and this is where you might have a variety of powerful emotions coming at you. Don't panic, don't tell them not to feel that way, just listen, and validate their experience.
Answer questions, and go slow: Once your child knows you understand their experience, don't be afraid to answer their questions. Tell the truth, but keep your answers short, and pause. The pause gives your child a chance to absorb the information in a bite size chunk. It also allows you to see what they do with the information, and where to go next. When in doubt, continue to convey empathy.
When you get stumped: It's okay if you don't have answers, and it's okay to say you don't know. You don't have to have the answers to move ahead, and this too sends another powerful message to your child. They don't have to either. Focus on what you do know, and model that it's okay not to know everything. Life is full of mysteries, and unanswered questions. If you have a spiritual practice, this could be a good place to practice this together. Tragedies can be processed in spite of unanswered questions. It's how we view them, rather than the answers themselves, that delivers meaning.
This article was originally published at aliciaclarkpsyd.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.