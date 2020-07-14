12 Things To Know Before Adopting A Child

It's not as simple or as straightforward as you think.

Adoption can be a long, complicated, and emotional ride for both potential adoptive parents and the children waiting for a stable home.

The process of adopting a child consists of emotional, financial, and legal assessment, which can be quite stressful.

However, adding to a family can be both exciting and fulfilling. It requires the same attention, commitment, and love that one expects if the child was biologically related to the family that's providing care.

Adopting and bearing children is a life-long commitment that should be taken seriously. And unlike pregnancies that can occur unplanned, adoption affords parents the opportunity to prepare as much as possible for the arrival of a child.

Deciding to adopt a child demands much thought and preparation from potential adoptive parents. You need to know and understand your reasons for wanting to adopt.

Do you want to adopt a child to love and add to your family? Or are you attempting to fulfill some desire for saving another person?

There's a significant distinction between believing you're saving a child versus adopting a child whom you feel should be grateful for being adopted.

As a parent, we make a lot of sacrifices for our children to ensure their happiness. However, just like our birthed children, they don't owe us for doing our job as a parent.

Children don't owe their parents for ensuring their safety as we took this job and responsibility freely and willingly.

Right now, YouTube stars Myka and James Stauffer are facing widespread criticism for adopting a two-year-old child from China with autism then placing him back up for adoption after two years of being adopted.

According to Myka, both she and her husband James were aware that their adopted son Huxley was on a spectrum, but they "were not aware of the severity of Huxley’s needs."

However, Stauffers own YouTube channel contradicts her previous claim made in January 2017, nine months before bringing Huxley home, that a U.S. physician had "almost discouraged" the Stauffers from adopting Huxley after a brain scan indicated his special needs would be severe.

But Stauffer said, at the time, "My child is not returnable."

In response to criticism from YouTube followers, James claimed that the couple had not been informed ahead of time about how severe the child’s needs were before they brought him home and his wife made every effort to address Huxley’s special needs.

As you can imagine, this created outrage as well as additional concerns for adopted children who would later have to be "rehomed" again once placed back into care.

Huxley’s story is a cautionary tale to anyone considering — and have considered — adopting a child with special needs.

Children with special needs just like any other child that requires consistency, commitment, and unconditional love to thrive. It's not Huxley’s fault he was born with special needs.

However, those needs should have been considered, understood, and fully accepted prior to his adoption. He deserves to be in an environment that's stable and all-encompassing.

His stability should not have been contingent upon whether or not the family that adopted him feels overwhelmed by his specific needs.

Before making the decision to adopt a child, it's important for potential adopters to consider these 12 things.

1. Know your reasons for adopting a child.

2. Understand the adoption process can be a long arduous process.

3. Be aware that there will be both emotional highs and lows.

4. Know the potential cost it will be to adopt.

5. Choose your adoption professional, carefully.

6. Attend an adoption support group to obtain support from parents who are both in and have completed the adoption process.

7. Decide how open you want the adoption to be.

Do you want your child to have information about his or her biological parents?

Do you want them to have a relationship with those parents?

8. Prepare for a home study.

Although it varies by state and by agency, home studies generally take anywhere from three to six months to complete and include several visits to your home by a caseworker, health exams, proof of income and health coverage, a criminal background check, and the names of several people close to you who can serve as references.

9. Decide which adoption path is right for you. (Private, international, foster care to adoption, etc.)

10. Know your personal limits when it comes to adopting.

If your first attempt doesn't go as expected, how long are you willing to endure the process?

Are you willing to keep trying until the process is successful?

11. Are you interested in only adopting a baby, an older child, a child that does not share your race, etc.?

12. Are you open to adopting a child with special needs?

Although some children are placed for adoption as a result of abuse or neglect, this is not the case for all children.

Some children are placed for other reasons such as financial stressors, homelessness, teen/child pregnancies, or health/mental health issues.

Adopting through foster care is essentially free and often comes with subsidies. But the costs associated with other paths can be considerable.

Independent adoptions can be costly and you'll be responsible for aspects an agency would normally handle such as finding a prospective birth parent through advertising and hiring an agency to conduct your home study.

There are also things to consider that are unique to children that were in the foster care system prior to adoption like, prior abuse, neglect, death of the parent(s), and multiple placements prior to adoption.

Those that are interested in adoption are encouraged to do your research, have a general understanding of the process, and what to expect.

Not just for your own sake but for the sake of the children that need a stable home.

