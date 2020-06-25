How Eating Disorders And Thyroid Disease Are Linked

A high percentage of individuals with eating disorders have thyroid disease.

Eating disorders (EDs) and thyroid disease are linked. It makes sense.

Stress is one of the most common underlying conditions associated with thyroid disease and individuals with EDs have stress, in spades. Sometimes it is the stress that causes the eating disorder and sometimes it is the eating disorder that causes the stress, but stress is always involved and so is the thyroid in many cases.



Thyroid disease involves the hypothalamic/pituitary/adrenal axis. These are the three glands that are involved in providing the hormones that the thyroid needs. Having an eating disorder, particularly anorexia, bulimia or bulimarexia, or even excessive weight gain, puts a lot of pressure on all three of these glands, which in turn can damage the thyroid.

Did you know that being anxious is fattening?

Let me explain. What happens if you are starving yourself is that the system goes into panic mode when it registers that there is no fuel in the fuel tank, so to speak. So it tries to protect you by making you conserve energy. It does this by forcing your metabolism and energy expenditure into hibernation.

In other words, excessively high levels of the anxiety hormone, cortisol, tell your thyroid to stop producing T3, the thyroid hormone that triggers the body to burn calories. This can cause weight gain. Uh oh. It is an adaptive mechanism that will save your life if there is a wooly mammoth waiting outside your cave to have you for lunch because it causes you to stop burning calories so we can survive in the cave for a few days without food while we wait out the wooly mammoth.

But it is not very adaptive in modern society. In fact, if high levels of anxiety are a constant for you, which is likely if you have an ED, it puts a lot of stress on your thyroid. In fact it ends up shutting it down, which causes weight gain.

Think about that. We already know that weight gain can cause anxiety…but anxiety causing weight gain? Yup!



With anorexia here is what happens:



The brain requires 20 percent of the energy we consume to do its basic functions. When deprived of the energy needed to function, it goes into red alert. It creates “symptoms” by releasing adrenalin and cortisol in the hope that you will be motivated to eat. You may get anxious, feel sweaty, or get the cold chills. Your brain fogs up. All of this is caused by the stress hormones being pumped out to jog you into food-seeking behaviors.



When it works, you all of a sudden want sugar, carbs, fat—anything with energy—and you want it now. This is part of the reason that if you are Anorexic, you think about food all the time.



If you ignore the call, (and if you are anorexic, you probably do) then, the exhaustion, fatigue, and irritability set in. You will also feel overwhelmed at this point as you are pumping out a lot of cortisol besides the adrenalin. Talk about anxiety. It is the worst, like having mini panic attacks, all day long.

You pace, stress out, loose your temper, withdraw from family and friends, stay up all night, sleep all day, miss class, miss work. It’s meltdown time.



Been there?



And if this isn’t bad enough, your brain starts working at cross purposes, sending messages to the hunger hormones to do the opposite of what they are supposed to be doing. When this happens you can get something called “Leptin Resistance” where you can feel hungry all the time even after you have eaten.[1] This is something that usually affects obese individuals, however, it can also impact someone with Anorexia, because your hormones have turned on you.



Over time this state causes wear and tear on your muscle and bone, causing osteopenia, or worse osteoporosis, which is permanent and can lead to having a hunchback. You can’t sleep, your blood sugar levels drop, you do not digest food well, which means more bloating when you do eat, and even more anxiety.



Eventually the brain does a reset, as if recognizing that it can’t keep pumping all this stuff out to protect you because it’s not working. So, it stops producing so much adrenaline and cortisol. Now, your adrenals slow down the production of these important mediators of mood and energy. What happens next is that you can become unmotivated, lethargic, depressed, exhausted, depleted, and easily overwhelmed.



Sound familiar?

Even worse, if you consult with a conventional physician or even an ED specialist, they will likely say you are “just depressed ” and put you on an antidepressant. This is a big miss, as the immune system goes into overdrive and you become more at risk for an autoimmune disease. Enter Psoriasis, PICO’s, Rosacea, Hives, Renaud’s, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, etc.

The last thing to happen is that the old part of your brain, recognizes that the only thing it can do is try to conserve energy by dialing down your metabolism. How does it do that? By slowing down your thyroid function. That’s right, cortisol tells your thyroid to stop making the building blocks of the active thyroid hormone, T3, and to produce a form that the body cannot use, which is Reverse T3. Reverse T3 blocks free T3 from getting to the receptors, preventing you from “over-drafting” your energy bank account. This is just another way of saying that it slows down your metabolism.

The brain also diverts energy away from tasks you don’t need urgently—like regular digestion (so you become constipated) and making reproductive hormones (so you stop having periods and may become infertile). This leads to the digestive and hormonal symptoms that are so common with eating disorders. They are also common with thyroid disease.

These are all things I was seeing in my patients beginning 10 years ago, when I started this journey in which I became fascinated with the relationship between polluted food and the poor health of Americans. Initially, I could not figure out what all of these autoimmune symptoms were and where they were coming from. What I discovered was that there was a direct connection between eating disorders and damage to the thyroid, hypothalamus and pituitary and the onset of autoimmune disease.



Take note, this can happen with any kind of restrictive eating pattern. You don’t have to have a diagnosed eating disorder to be struggling with the impact of eating too little to maintain healthy adrenals and thyroid function. In other words, excessive cleansing and detoxing, yoyo dieting, or even skipping meals regularly because you’re so busy, can have a very negative impact on your thyroid and consequently your metabolism.



What to Do?



What I tell my patients is that if you destroy your thyroid, which has one job and one job only, to burn calories, you will always have to worry about your weight. Restricting eventually damages the thyroid. To get out of survival mode and reset your thyroid, your brain must realize that you’re safe and that it can turn off the alarm.



To that end, you have to heal and then protect your thyroid.

Test for thyroid disease/damage and treat accordingly. (For help with getting your doctor to order the right tests and for help in accurately assessing the results contact me.)

The key is clean eating. By that I mean 6 to 7 organic fruits and vegetables plus 6 servings of healthy proteins every day, lots of good fiber, plenty of clean water, little to no processed sugar – loose the chewing gum and diet soft drinks.

Determine if you are iodine deficient as the thyroid has to have iodine and supplement if necessary – (to learn more contact me)

Reduce stress – Engage in fitness activities (HIIT or PULSE.) Try the adaptogenic herb Ashwagandha, use emotional freedom tapping, yoga, pet a dog… in other words take active steps to manage your stress

In summary, whether the anxiety created by a diseased thyroid needs a focus and restricting becomes the focus, or whether the weight gain from a sluggish thyroid is intolerable for someone with Anorexic tendencies, and restricting seems like the solution, does not matter. The results are the same, you develop a full-blown eating disorder and you damage your thyroid.

It is important for anyone treating eating disorders or thyroid disease to understand this connection.





[1] Leptin resistance can cause hunger and reduced the number of calories you burn. Reference: www.healthline.com/nutrition/leptin-101

[2] Multiple abnormalities of the neuroendocrine system, in large part thought to reflect starvation-induced changes, include activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and suppression of the thyroid and gonadal axes (11).

Renae Norton is a psychologist. For more information, visit her website, Eating Disorder Pro.

This article was originally published at Eating Disorder Pro. Reprinted with permission from the author.