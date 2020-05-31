How To Have Difficult Conversations With Your Aging Parents

It is necessary, as an adult child, to have difficult conversations with your parents.

I don’t know about you, but I avoid difficult conversations like the plague. I would rather do almost anything other than have a difficult conversation. In fact, I have become talented at skirting around any topic that borders on introducing a difficult topic.

The fact is, though, that it’s necessary to have difficult conversations with your parents so that you know how best to support them and what their wishes are should a delicate situation arise.

I wrote a blog about a year ago after visiting with my son and his family in San Francisco. As a parent visiting my adult child and his family, I wanted to be helpful. There were certain things I could do and others that would be over-stepping boundaries. How did I know? We had a conversation.

Recently, the June issue of Real Simple magazine published an article which gives reasons to talk to your parents about their finances titled “How to Talk to Aging Parents about Future Finances”. This got me thinking about having these conversations with my children.

As the article indicates talking to your parents about their money and death are two topics most people avoid.

Money and Death

We avoid having these difficult conversations because they expose our vulnerabilities. My mother would never, ever have discussed her finances with me. If I brought the topic up, I am confident she would have given me a look, then told me it was none of my business, and walked away.

Now that I’m in that position, I know I will feel very uncomfortable and vulnerable when I have this difficult conversation with my children.

Talking about death is another difficult conversation. It serves to reinforce our own mortality. Of course, we all know that one day we will die. Why do we have to talk about it?

We must have these difficult conversations so that our loved ones will be informed and feel more in control. I will come back to this thought.

Finances

As parents, we think it’s our job to take care of ourselves and our family. Most of us do not think to share the details of our finances with our children. If we are in debt, we may not want to acknowledge that. Maybe we have ignored advice or invested badly, we may not want our children to know that either. Or, maybe just maybe we have done everything and have all our paperwork in order, and we think in good time we will share that information.

Here’s the thing. Our children need to know. As we get older and, maybe, less able to care for ourselves our roles reverse. It is our children who become the caretakers. They have a right to know if we have taken steps to protect ourselves financially.

The questions our children may want to ask are: Do you have a lot of debt? Who have you assigned to have financial power of attorney? Do you have long-term care insurance? Do you have a living will?

Something they probably will not ask is: What are your wishes should you pass away? You may not know the answer to this question either. Think about it. The last thing you want your children to worry about is how best to honor your wishes when you do pass away. Do yourself and them a favor, write your wishes down. Give that information to your attorney to keep with your will.

Control

Give your children peace of mind by providing them the answers to these questions. If you don’t have answers, let them work with you to figure them out. Both you and your children will feel more in control. They won’t worry as much because they will know what to do when the time comes.

How to have a difficult conversation

Now that we’ve established that it’s necessary to have these difficult conversations how exactly do you make this happen. As I said earlier, my mother would not have sat still for one. She would have silenced me with a look and walked out of the room.

Times have changed, we are living longer, and we share more with our children but still these are difficult conversations for anyone of any age.

Start by preparing

As parents, we can start from a place of understanding. Our children want to know we are safe and cared for. We can allow ourselves to be vulnerable and answer our children’s questions honestly.

As children, you can start by preparing your parents. Try not to dive into a sensitive topic. Perhaps begin by sending a text message saying something like: Mom/Dad there’s something I want to talk to you about this weekend. Do you have time? This may serve to alert your parents that you want to have a serious talk with them.

Organize your thoughts. Come to this difficult conversation knowing the questions you want to ask. Have a plan. Do not expect to walk away in 30 minutes with your questions answered. Here is a great list of questions that will help guide your conversation.

Start small

These topics are HUGE and may require more than a couple of difficult conversations. You, as the children, may want to introduce the overall topic of preparing for the future needs of the parents. Then ask for the name and phone number of the attorney. Decide what is important for you to know now.

As with any big project, I advise tackling one aspect at a time. No one wants to feel overwhelmed. Pick one small thing to address. When that is completed move on to the next.

Remember you are still our children. Have respectful, non-judgmental conversations. Your parents may not be aware of steps to take to protect their assets or pay down their bills. They will not want to feel as if they are giving up control of the way they life their life.

Avoid shut down

Parents may be tempted to shut down if they feel as if their children are making the decisions for them. Just as we gave you choices when you were children, you can provide your parents options and then let them decide what is best for them right now.

You never know what someone else is thinking unless you ask. Dare to have these difficult conversations with your parents while you can. They may have been worried about sharing this information with you but didn’t know where to start.

As a parent, I can honestly say, these are not conversations I am eager to have with my children, but I admit they are certainly necessary.

Be brave and initiate one or more of these difficult conversations with your parents. Reach out to me if you'd like some guidance organizing your plan for having these conversations.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Diane N. Quintana is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization®, Master Trainer and owner of DNQ Solutions, LLC based in Atlanta, Georgia. Diane teaches busy people how to become organized and provides them with strategies and solutions for maintaining order in their lives. She specializes in residential and home-office organizing and in working with people affected by ADD, Hoarding, and chronic disorganization.

This article was originally published at DNQ Solutions. Reprinted with permission from the author.