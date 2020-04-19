How To Manifest The Love Of Your Life Using The Law Of Attraction

Don't make him your source of love.

If you want to learn how to manifest love in your relationships through the Law of Attraction, Abraham Hicks may be able to teach you. My fondness for his teachings will resonate deeply with you.

One of the greatest teachers in love and relationships, Abraham is a spirit guide and a universal intelligence who is channeled through a woman named Esther Hicks.

This might sound a bit strange, but then again, we are living in really strange times right now.

The proof of channeling supernatural experiences is not worth trying to figure out. What's important is the message and Abraham has a wonderful message!

The message is that you are a spirit in a human body.

In your body, here on earth, you are having experiences that allow you to experience the contrast between love and fear with the goal of moving toward greater love and peace — a.k.a. feeling good and happy.

The goal of moving toward love is to reconnect with the spirit part of you that is connected to God or a universal intelligence and continues to exist and vibrate in a realm that we cannot see.

With this said, the teachings describe an important tool we have in our attempts to connect to our spiritual self or source. This tool is our emotions!

Our emotions are meant to be used as a measuring stick regarding how in alignment we are with our spirit self/source. The idea is that our chosen thoughts evoke emotions of love or fear. Loving thoughts keep us in alignment and fearful thoughts keep us out of alignment. Also, loving thoughts allow positive attraction and fearful/ negative thoughts with their corresponding emotions allow for negative attraction.

Therefore, the spiritual work we are tasked with is to use our will power to choose loving thoughts over fearful ones. Put another way - vibrate with love, not fear in order to invoke positive emotion/vibration that is in alignment with our Source/God/Love/Spirit Self.

So, the better your thought makes you feel, the closer you are to your spirit’s vibe and therefore the closer you are to your goal of attracting more peace, love and your personal goals for happiness. The better your thought makes you feel, the closer you are to your spirit’s vibe.

On the other hand, the worst your thoughts make you feel (i.e. thoughts that are fueled by fear and anxiety) the further away you are from your spirit’s vibe and the more you are not only pushing away good things but also attracting bad things (i.e. things you do not want). A few primary teachings from Abraham are;

Your emotions are a guidance system

The most important relationship is between you and you

Thoughts turn into things

You get what you focus on (in essence)

So what does this have to do with love and relationships? EVERYTHING! The main point with regards to love is that your spirit still exists in a realm connected to Love/God/Universal Intelligence and that is the first relationship you must nurture and cultivate. It is the relationship between you (earthly, fearful you) and you (spirit, full of love, intelligence). This is your primary and ultimate source of security and love. Therefore, this is the relationship you tend to first. This is the key to a beautiful relationship with a man. Connect first to your source and do not make him your source!

Connect first to your source and do not make him your source!

I believe relationships are so difficult because we have mistakenly made our primary relationship with each other (man and woman). We are trying to get from each other what is not natural. We have an existential craving for love and connection that is continuous, secure and complete. Yet, the only real source of continuous and unwavering love and security comes from connecting to our inner being. This can be a religious experience or spiritual depending on your beliefs.

So when a woman connects first to her source she needs no other person to make her feel complete. She is already complete, whole and full of love. She then finds a partner that compliments her life and she shares her wholeness and love with him. She does not depend on a man to make her feel anything. Her primary relationship to source fulfills her and gives her a sense of being loved, wanted and secure.

Imagine being in a relationship with someone like this. Imagine how easy it would be. When you are this woman you rarely take things personally, you rarely feel needy, you feel free to be open and vulnerable, you have plenty of love to give and never feel desperate. You can be selective because you do not feel desperate. You feel worthy and valuable. You bring fullness to a relationship that other women do not. Thus, a man knows you are high value because you senses you rely on your own source for ultimate love and fulfillment. He knows you will not demand and depend on him to always make you happy. He then feels free! This feeling of freedom makes him want to be in your presence and commit to you over and over again. You are considered a Goddess in his eyes because you are a source of love and light. You are in this world but are connected to something much greater.

When you are this woman you rarely take things personally, you rarely feel needy, you feel free to be open and vulnerable

On another note, the more you feel lovingly connected to source the higher your vibrational thought and the stronger you attract relationships that resonate at this level. Love and relationships actually get easier. Remember you get what you focus on. When you feel connected to source/love it is easier to focus on love and in turn get more love!

This article was originally published at Art Of Loving A Man blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.