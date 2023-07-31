21 Celebrities Who Believed Aliens Exist Before The Government (Basically) Told Us They Do

Long before last week's congressional "UFO hearing," during which whistleblower David Grusch and two former fighter pilots testified in front of the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee about their firsthand experience with and alleged government knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPS, formerly and familiarly known as UFOs), there were plenty of others in the public eye who spoke openly about their belief that aliens — sorry, non-human biologics — exist.

Following the historic day in Congress, Blink-182's Tom Delonge, for example, quickly became the subject of many a meme, thanks to his history of talking honestly about his beliefs.

The singer, who wrote the pop punk song called "Aliens Exist," has previously claimed that his phone was bugged by the U.S. government due to his vast research into and personal experience with alien encounters. Last week he proudly shared a post on Instagram pronouncing "Tom was right. Aliens ... exist," stating in his caption: "The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES."

Delonge hasn't been alone.

Over the last decade or so, some famous people have felt more and more comfortable talking about their beliefs in aliens.

1. Tom DeLonge

As already stated, Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 and Angels and Airwaves has long spent his time studying up on alien abductions. He also claims to have had a non-human encounter during a camping trip.

2. Chris Brown

Back in February of this year, the singer shared his thoughts about UAPs on Instagram.

“I know this is hella random but don’t fall for the fake ufo/UAP FALSE FLAGS,” he wrote. “EXTRATERRESTRIALS HAVE BEEN VISITING US FOR A LONG TIME. Some live amongst us. We ARE THE ONLY DESTRUCTIVE SPECIES DOOMING OUR EXISTENCE DONT LET THEM RUN WITH THIS NARRATIVE.. just say I’m crazy BUT ALSO MAKE YOUR OWN JUDGMENTS.”

3. Jaden Smith

Against his father's wishes, during a meeting with then-President Barack Obama, Jaden Smith reportedly asked about aliens while touring the White House's Situation Room.

According to dad Will, Obama replied, "OK, I can neither confirm nor deny the existence of extra-terrestrials,but I can tell you if there had been a top-secret meeting and if there would have had to have been a discussion about it, it would have taken place in this room."

4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has long believed in aliens, even claiming to have seen a UFO herself. She was also way ahead of the curve in asking us to stop using the word "alien" when referring to extraterrestrials.

5. Katy Perry

Back in 2011, Perry was asked if she believes in ghosts or aliens. The singer replied, "BOTH! But Aliens more!"

BOTH! But Aliens more! RT @ade4u26: @katyperry do you believe in ghosts or aliens?? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 23, 2011

6. Miley Cyrus

Cyrus told Interview Magazine that she was once "chased down by some sort of UFO," and that while it "could have been the weed wax," she was pretty certain it was real.

"The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow," she added. "I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

7. Gigi Hadid

The model told Bazaar that both she and Zayn Malik believe aliens may very well exist back in 2017.

8. Kendall Jenner

In 2013, Jenner tweeted she had seen a UAP.

you guys..I swear I just saw a UFO — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 12, 2013

9. Khloé Kardashian

Just minutes later, big sister Khloe affirmed Kendall's sighting, although it isn't clear if she saw it as well.

I believe!!!! "@KendallJenner: you guys..I swear I just saw a UFO" — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 12, 2013

10. Russell Crowe

In 2013, Russell Crowe uploaded this video to Twitter of something he recorded which he thought might be a UFO.

11. Keanu Reeves

In 2008, Reeves was quoted saying, "I think it more likely than not [that aliens exist] ... The cosmos is a pretty big place."

12. William Shatner

The original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, has said that he believes in aliens.

In 2010, he told the Montreal Gazette, "There is no doubt that there is life out there; the mathematics of it lead you to that absolute conclusion... In my mind, there is no doubt that the universe teems—teems!—with life in all its forms. But why they would come visit here and not let themselves be known to everybody is beyond my sense of logic."

13. Shaquille O'Neal

Basketball legend O'Neal claimed to have had an alien encounter as far back as 1997.

Shaq told Jimmy Kimmel: “I could have sworn I saw this flying saucer come down with all the light and it was spinning. Then it took off and everything happened in less than five seconds,” concluding that he has "no doubt" UFOs are real.

14. Sigourney Weaver

In 2011, the star of the famous "Alien" franchise and the original "Ghostbusters" told German magazine TV Spielfilm she believes that "We are not alone in the universe."

"I think there's a department in [the US] government which is exclusively dedicated to quashing reports about aliens," she continued, "And that's so unfair. It would be nice if we weren't just able to read about it in the tabloids."

15. Tom Cruise

Cruise has admitted that he believes in extraterrestrials.

While promoting his film "War of the Worlds" in 2005, he gave this answer to a German reporter's question about whether or not he believes in aliens: "Yes, of course. Are you really so arrogant as to believe we are alone in this universe? ... Millions of stars, and we're supposed to be the only living creatures? No, there are many things out there, we just don't know."

16. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Reminiscent of Cruise's statements, The Rock once told Vice, ""I believe that we're not the only ones; it'd be arrogant to think that."

17. Alicia Keys

When asked by BuzzFeed if she thinks aliens exist, singer Keys answered simply, "Yeah, I do."

However, she added the caveat, "I don't know if I'd go with an alien to space. I would have to feel the alien's vibe. I'm a vibe person. If it was ET, I may go."

18. Halle Berry

During a visit with David Letterman in 2014, Berry shared her opinion on the matter, saying, "I don't believe we are the only species in existence ... It might take us 20 years to get to those other life forms, but I think they are out there."

19. Nick Jonas

In 2015, Jonas shared that he had seen a UAP with his very own eyes.

"When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky," he told Seth Meyers, "and there was three flying saucers."

20. Dan Aykroyd

In 2019, the Ghostbusters star told the Daily Star he'd "seen four UFOs and that most extra terrestrials who pop by Earth are just tourists coming to 'look at this beautiful planet.'"

"The proof is going to start dribbling out," he added. "The aliens are interested in your ova, your femininity, your reproductive parts, your DNA."

21. Kesha

Kesha also claims to have seen UAPs herself. In 2017 she shared her take on a UFO sighting that inspired the space-themed album art for "Rainbow."

"I was like, 'Those are ... aliens.' They were spaceships,'" she said.

