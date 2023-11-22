3 Zodiac Signs Want Out Of Their Relationships On November 23, 2023

After about a thousand and one arguments with a significant other, we get to that point where all we want is out. We start feeling that there is no point to all of this dissension, and we start to wonder what we ever saw in this person in the first place.

On November 23, 2023, three zodiac signs are going to cry for freedom, as we believe this can no longer continue as it is.

During the transit of Sun square Saturn, we don't see any good reason to work it out, as whatever has driven us to this decision has come as far as it can.

There is only one solution and that is to skedaddle. Let's wrap it up: zodiac signs. This relationship is not worth salvaging, as it takes way too much emotional effort even to try.

So, three zodiac signs will use this transit on November 23, 2023, to call it quits. It may not be 'official' but the desire to be out, away and on another planet, far from the person we can no longer be in a romantic relationship, has made itself known.

There will be the slamming of doors on this day. During Sun square Saturn, there will be an equal amount of 'bye-bye' being said. Out loud.

Three zodiac signs want out of their relationships on November 23, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Oh, there is just so much you can take, and you've made a promise to yourself that if such a day comes when you can take no more, you will make the announcement and bolt. You and your partner are no longer in love, or at least, you are no longer able to make that love seem like something you can both stand. So on November 23, 2023, during Sun square Saturn, you will call it quits. You are OUT.

You probably will admit to yourself that you're still in love with this person and you know they feel the same, but this 'in love' thing isn't fun, productive or even loving. You don't see the point in being in love with someone when all the two of you seem to create destruction, and during the transit of Sun square Saturn, you will realize that there is no point ... so why bother?

Yes, it hurts to think you'll be leaving them during the holidays, but what are you supposed to do? Continue to fake it, smile before the camera and pretend that you and this person are just fine and dandy? You think that that would hurt more than anything, and so, on November 23, 2023, you will want out of this relationship. You just can't deal with it any longer, and ... you won't.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel as though you've tried to rectify the romance you're in right now and that it's just not working. You've got this transit hanging over you, Sun square Saturn, and it's pushing you to do what you think is best. You can't lie to yourself anymore and this transit really impresses this upon you.

You need to be honest with yourself about the person you've been involved with, and what you know now is that, on November 23, 2023, you want out.

And ... you want it now. You aren't even sure you can make it to tomorrow with this person, as they've officially crossed the line and you really aren't here to continue to take it.

You know your limit and when you've come to the place where, even if the love still exists, you can't make it actually feel good, then you are OUT. There is no more room for discussion. During Sun square Saturn, you know what you need to do — Bolt.

The one main lesson that you've learned in this life so far is that you don't have to accept a state of depressed resignation. And, if you can help it, you will, and as it stands, your relationship is the cause for all of your present stress and tension, and you feel that this is not what you want out of your life. You need out and you need to make that a reality. What they do with their life is up to them. You are here to wrangle yourself away from a life you know you don't want.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Thankfully, you have enough experience in life to know that you really and truly do not have to blindly accept a bad situation simply because that situation is your romantic relationship. That's right; life has taught you that love is not all there is in this life, and while it's a nice thing to have if things are going well, it's the worst magnet there is if you stay with it and remain unhappy.

Love isn't worth the stress of trying as hard as you have, and on this day, November 23, 2023, all you want to do is leave.

You are out of here, Pisces. It's not like this is a rash decision. However, with Sun square Saturn out there in the sky, it helps you to see that getting out is your only option and that you need to get on that pronto. This isn't about planning a breakup. This is about leaving today, now, without fail. This is no whimsical maneuver; this is your life we're talking about, and as the Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland once said, "Tempus fugit."

If there's something here to regret, you'll get to that later. Right now, it is for movement action. You need out and that doesn't happen if you sit around waiting for someone to roll a red carpet for your exit. You need to step up and make it happen if this is what you really want, and with Sun square Saturn in the sky, it's definitely the right choice. Spare yourself, Pisces. Don't waste another precious second.

