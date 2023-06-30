Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 3 Thanks To The Moon Trine Jupiter

Because it's July 3, 2023, we tend to expect that the Summer has begun and that this is the long weekend we've all been waiting for. In a way, this is the right moment to intend and manifest; everybody believes that this is the best time of the year to make dreams come true, and because of that positive energy and focus, we may see some results. We are, after all, in the company of transit Moon trine Jupiter, and it's almost impossible not to feel hopeful during this cosmic event. And, if it's the love we want, then our chances of getting it and knowing it will be easier on this day than on any other day. Today is perfect for love, all zodiac signs, but more so for three particular zodiac signs.

One of the reasons we feel so lucky in love today is that we feel as though we deserve something good. We've arrived at a point where we want positivity and goodness. We're no longer interested in playing around, and many of us are tired of playing the victim or the fool; enough is enough. We want to get back in the game, and this time, because of Moon trine Jupiter's energy, we have what it takes, and we are pleased with what we have to offer. We're good to go and want to make something out of that today, July 3, 2023.

Let's make the best of the next few days by keeping it light and friendly. Today can be the best of all days, and it is the beginning of much good to come. Be grateful for the zodiac signs that will benefit the most, and keep up the good cheer. Today is beautiful; honor it and its host, Moon trine Jupiter.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 3:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you feel good, you look good, and you'll look mighty fine to someone who finds you so attractive today that they won't be able to stop introducing themselves. Today is a day of new beginnings in love, thanks to the placement of Moon trine Jupiter in the sky. It's July 3, 2023, and the weather and the 'feel' are even better.

You're not worried about much today, Cancer, and that's saying a lot for you. It also creates that air of calm around you today, and as mentioned before, when you feel good ... etc., etc. You are approachable today mainly because you want to be. You are tired of being defensive and overly self-protective; it's cost you opportunities, and on July 3, you aren't into turning anyone down. You will meet someone who believes in you today, Cancer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is exactly what you've needed: a day like today to set you back on your feet again. You've been missing something, which may be ... a romantic partner. This is likely something you were conscious of and something that worked for you ... for a while. It's July 3, 2023, and the transit of Moon trine Jupiter has you thinking that maybe it's time you 'break your fast.'

Lucky for you, you have someone out there who has been waiting for the opportunity to get to know you better, and this may end up being the day you take them up on the idea. This person looks good to you, too, so it's not just one-sided. Today puts you back on the block, Scorpio, and you know how that goes ... once you're there, you're the GOAT. Get back on it, Scorpio!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes you happiest today is the easy-going pace and the idea that thrills lay ahead. You can't help but feel that something exciting will happen on July 3, 2023. All things seem affirmative with Moon trine Jupiter in the sky; something very cool is about to happen to you. You just know it and know it has something to do with love.

You feel that you'll run into someone important to you wherever you go today, and you'd be correct. It is your destiny to find someone special on this day. While we can't guarantee that the love you see will be the best thing ever happening to you, we know it's worth taking that chance because Moon trine Jupiter has good things in store for you today ... if you are open ... and you ARE.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.