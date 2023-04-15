Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 16, 2023

Love has something special in store for your zodiac sign this Sunday. Check out what your daily love horoscope says for your zodiac sign on April 16, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 16, 2023:

Aries

Talk therapy works, Aries. Sometimes you cannot talk about things with your partner because they would not understand. So rather than hold on to negative feelings, seek someone you can share openly with and not worry that they will ever share your information with others later.

Taurus

Romance is planning ahead, Taurus. You love to have your ducks in a row, and while others may find the art of spontaneous action thrilling, you prefer a more predictable pace. Today, don't sweat being different from others. It's time for you to be you and see where it leads.

Gemini

Think less, feel more, Gemini. Today your risk is in overthinking, but when you allow yourself to get into your mind too much, you miss out on feeling with your heart. Take things down a little bit and try not to miss a chance to love someone with feelings because you're constantly wondering, 'What if?'

Cancer

Stop thinking about the ex 'who got away.' Time plays a funny game with your mind where you start to think you lost out because you're not with an old flame. The truth is that they are not in your life today because things were not right.

You don't have to worry about it. If they are going to come back to you in the future, you won't have to wonder or doubt their intentions. So, toss the past in the past and focus on right now.

Leo

Are you trying too hard to please someone that you like? You may be getting an earful from a good friend who is concerned that you're focusing on someone unworthy of your love.

It's difficult to receive a lecture about your romantic choices, but today, do listen to what your friends say, as you can use this time to reevaluate and see into the future.

Virgo

Work can be pushing you to your limits, and as a result, you're bringing the stress home to the people you love. Take a bubble bath, Virgo.

Find ways to defuse after a long day working intensely on projects quickly. You'll find that you can relax once you have settled in and forget your job for a few hours.

Libra

Try not to become overly concerned. A person's beliefs are personal, so if you feel like your partner and you disagree over religion or politics, calm down first and then go back to discuss. It can take time for the intense emotions to pass. Let logic and love prevail.

Scorpio

Count your blessings, Scorpio. When someone has decided to give you a gift, accept it. This is coming from a place of happiness and goodwill.

Some partners can give something away without needing anything back in return. You may find their generosity helps you both.

Sagittarius

Falling in love can feel nerve-wracking because you don't want to mess things up. But if it's meant to be, and you're truly each other's soulmates, you'll find it difficult not to remain connected, even when words have gotten in the way of your love.

Capricorn

Take a mental health break, Capricorn. Log off social media and anywhere you're tempted to check out what an ex is doing. Today, you don't need that type of stress in your life. You've got too many important things to do with your time.

Aquarius

Don't let financial arguments tear your love apart. Sometimes you must battle a few matters to understand each other's money style. Use this time to explore your needs and feelings about spending, saving, and investing.

Pisces

It's time to think about the future, Pisces. You may want to buy a home and look into real estate that you can afford. Enjoy looking at various opportunities with your partner. Call up a mortgage broker to see what you can reasonably afford.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.