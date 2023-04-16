Accurate Horoscope For Monday, April 17, 2023

Today's horoscope for April 17, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what to expect during the Moon in Pisces connecting with Neptune.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your insight today, Aries. The Moon and Neptune connect beautifully, bringing you a boost of psychic capabilities. Tap into this energy to plan a project and dream about the future.

You may experience wild dreams, so you'll want to keep a notebook or recording device by your bed so that you don't forget them when you wake up.

If you are an artist, the next few days are perfect for painting, watercolor or creating graphic design images.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pay attention, Taurus. Today you get insight into a relationship that could involve a business partner. You've held positive illusions about their role in your life, but you may see some areas that need work, growth and a gentle, yet honest, confrontation.

Today can lead you to an amazing breakthrough in this relationship where you grow closer because unclear and confusing parts of your interaction become more defined.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your dreams come true because you firmly believe in them and manifest what you see into existence. Today's Moon and Neptune help you tap into the Law of Attraction more intensely.

The Moon helps you to feel your emotions about success with strong conviction, while Neptune helps you to dismiss fear and uncertainty from your mind. Today is perfect for writing down intentions, doing meditation work and taking action toward what you desire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You want to know more about life and the world, but today you also want to search your soul deeply. Today's energy is perfect for doing some yoga. Go for a long stroll on the beach and take a sunrise or sunset photo. Eat really wholesome and natural foods and nurture your mind and body with quality rest.

If you can, take it easy and don't put too many unnecessary 'to-do' items in your life. The next few days help reset your mind so you feel ready to tackle the week with purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you connect with a secret side of yourself that holds untapped income-earning potential. Neptune and the Moon give you the gift of insight and intuition action that feels almost like a dream.

If you've always wanted to start your own business or have an artistic talent you'd love to be paid to do for others, today opens the door to exploring what this might look like. You don't have to quit your job but search for ways to make this vision a reality and see what doors open for you next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've wanted to find a soulmate, but it's not easy. Today, you may meet many people who appear to have 'soulmate' potential, but they fall short in one area or another. You must use logic and your heart to figure out who is right for you and who is not.

You may want to shut down your dating app or give up dating altogether but don't. Suspending your love life because people have disappointed you will hold you back from finding the love of your life. Remember, every no brings you closer to the one where you'll say 'yes.'

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can lose track of time today, Libra. So, keep an eye on the clock if you have a few appointments or a time-sensitive date. In the middle of self-care, doing chores and getting started with your day, you can lose track of the time.

You'll want to set a few alerts to help you remain focused. Don't cancel things you planned to go to for the sake of being productive. Instead, find the right balance between work and your social life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Falling in love is a process, and you can set the stage for romance by doing things that promise a positive outcome. Today, a date could quickly become an invite to return to a person's house later.

Instead of readily accepting out of fear that you'll lose them or desire that you want to secure their love, pace yourself. Why rush? Today, it's better to wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your dream home is around the corner. There's a window of opportunity for you to find the place you want to move to. If you've been house hunting, today's a great day for looking at real estate online.

Don't limit yourself to what you know. Cast the net broadly in your search to see what's out there. You never know what you will find.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you want to watch on TV today? Truth or fiction? Today you are ready to dive head-first into something fantasy-like. You will enjoy watching a few films or binge-watching a sci-fi show you've heard good things about. It's a day for getting lost in your imagination over pizza and wearing your favorite comfy clothes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Into crypto? Today might be one of those days when you decide to take a risk and buy a few coins. If you've held back a bit to see if your Dogecoin or Shibu-inu will rise in value, catch up on white papers or transfer what you have on an app into a secure wallet for safekeeping from hackers.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today do something good for yourself. With the Moon and Neptune connecting in your sign, you can dream about your future. Spend some time cloud watching or go for a walk in nature. Journal and draw. Listen to Celtic music or chant to connect with spiritual energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.