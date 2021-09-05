No more wondering when your life will begin. September 6, 2021, is shaping up to be a great day for most zodiac signs.

This Monday, the Virgo Moon goes dark as Monday is the day of the New Moon phase conjunct the Sun.

As you approach this New Moon cycle in Virgo know that it’s time to embrace new paths and journeys.

Things cannot continue the way they have been going if you want to make this life yours.

You have to challenge the comfort and be ready to step into something new.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 6, 2021, according to astrology?

The secret to brighter days has always been you, and if your zodiac sign is a Taurus, Aquarius, or Pisces, Monday is going to be great for you.

If you’re looking to obtain new successes, know that there is no better way to accumulate this than by being yourself, in your authenticity and genuine nature.

All you should strive to be is yourself. Your uniqueness will be unlocking new opportunities that you couldn’t imagine before.

Virgo season is about bringing order to your daily routines and doing things that are good for your health, and this lunar phase is intended to reset the clock so you can start anew.

New beginnings may make some nervous that they have to change their entire being.

However, the lessons that you have already lived through are still important to carry over the threshold.

Your past is still part of you, no matter if you’re putting distance between who you were and who you’re becoming.

Utilize all parts of your being to create a world you’re proud to be in. Your adventure starts today; it’s time to get to work.

3 Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 6, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the best feeling you will experience today will be the admiration you feel surrounding you for being nothing more than yourself.

Monday’s great day is entirely attributed to being noticed for who you are and not how people make you out to be.

When you feel comfortable in your own skin it’s amazing what you can accomplish.

It’s not that you couldn’t do it on your own. You know very well that anyone can. However, that doesn’t dismiss the fact that people need a confidence boost and reassurance outside of themselves at times.

It doesn’t make someone weak and often can provide them with the strengths they need to move forward.

You are no exception to this. There’s no denying that you are strong and sturdy. Still, when this validation comes through today, you will experience a bliss you haven’t felt in a long time.

This has the capability of how you start seeing the world.

This Monday you may begin to notice that you are able to bend the world to create the environment you know you will best thrive in. Life is starting to be what you have always wanted it to be. Take advantage of this opportunity coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your individuality has always been one of the best things about you, and now it aids to the great day you’ll be having this Monday.

There may have been some stagnancy surrounding your success, but you will quickly find today that the more yourself you become, it’s starting to pick up again.

You may experience at times imposter syndrome simply by how different you view the world and approach things. When you’re not like someone else you may begin to fear that you will never see success like that person either.

It’s true, you won’t. This is because the success you accumulate in your life, be it in the love that pours from your heart or the passions you end up profiting off of, is so unique to you.

There is no one else in this universe quite like you, and this is what makes you so special.

Today should be used to engage in the thoughts that have been pulling you in. There may have been a feeling that it’s too late to get what you’re seeking but if you take the first step today, you may surprise yourself.

Stop apologizing for all you can’t change and instead return to that place of confidence in yourself you know has always been there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it is revealing to you today that you are finding your place in this world. This is such a refreshing feeling after the grief you have recently endured, there’s no wonder that this Monday will be such a great day.

Embracing your water energy and being as flexible as you can with what the world throws at you creates fluid movement to rush into grander, more extravagant things. Let this move throw you so you can leave your previous situation and flow right to where you’ve wanted to be.

If you’ve been looking for a sign, this is it.

The stars are aligning to break your codependencies and set off on a more individual path. It’s okay to be on your own and to focus on yourself. In fact, this is something that should be welcomed with wide arms and a warm heart.

Prioritizing yourself and going with the flow will leave you feeling a spark for life again. You may have needed this casual factory reset in your mind to embrace who you want to become. Leave the past behind and be the person you always hoped you could be.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

