Why I Choose To Call Myself Childless

“Don’t call yourself childless,” someone said to me last year. “That’s so disempowering. You’re childfree.”

While I appreciated the intention behind the suggestion, I am not interested in calling myself “childfree.” I’m not childfree. I’m childless.

But mothers are not always aware of what women without children experience — again, we often can’t see beyond our own perspectives. And to add to that, there just isn’t much cultural competence around childless and childfree women.

I find that many who are mothers are confused by all these terms. And there are many who insist that we should not use the term “childless” because, again, it’s allegedly disempowering.

Within the childless group are other labels, as well: childless by circumstance, childless not by choice. In general, it all means the same thing: Sh*t happened and we didn't get to have the children we had hoped to have.

But at the time, I hadn’t thought of the fact that many, many women deliberately make this choice and that the term “childless” doesn’t recognize or celebrate that choice. At one time, the term “childless by choice” seemed to be the standard, but over time, that has evolved into “childfree.”

At first, I wasn’t aware of the distinction. As we humans tend to do, we don’t always see beyond our own experience. My experience was that I had wanted children, but didn't end up having them. Therefore, I'm childless.

And there’s a whole community out there that uses the term “childfree.”

When I started writing about this subject, I didn’t know what to say except “childless.” As it turned out, I found that there’s a whole community of women out there who don’t have children and who use this moniker.

It took me years to find my place in this. What the hell does one call oneself when she doesn’t have children in a culture that doesn’t know what to do with women who don’t have children? There isn’t really a name for us. “Auntie” doesn’t fit everyone. And what else is there?

For most of my adult life, I believed that when it came to motherhood, I did not have a story. I don’t have living children, after all, so I couldn’t have a motherhood story, right?

I felt very conflicted about this, because I also believed I did have a motherhood story. Even my desire to have children felt like a story I wanted to share.

But at every turn, I was told that I didn't have a story. Not that it didn't matter — but that it didn't exist. If I didn't have living children, then I couldn't have a motherhood story.

A part of me felt like I had to accept this. There was some logic to the fact that having no living children implied something about me — a blankness, I suppose, an unwritten story.

But what about the years that I had dreamed about having a baby? The years that I had pondered what to name the daughter I wanted? Or all the imaginings I’d had of her infancy, her childhood, her adulthood, even?

And what about the very real fact that I had been pregnant once, though it ended in miscarriage? Surely, that was part of my story — one I increasingly wanted to tell as I got older and my chances to have a child dwindled.

I hadn’t told anyone about the pregnancy when it happened. At 19, I was mortified — I was too young. I also knew, somehow, that that pregnancy would not make it to term, that I would lose the baby, and so I wanted to save myself from all the well-meaning drama that I knew any revelation of my circumstances would inspire.

I was 25 before I worked up the courage to tell anyone. Of the two people I confided in, one commiserated with me — she’d been pregnant and had a miscarriage at 19, as well — and the other shamed me so severely for keeping my pregnancy a secret that I never spoke of it again until I was in my forties. I pretended it hadn't happened. In conversations, I told people I'd never been pregnant. I toed the party line: No, I had no story to tell as a mother.

In my forties, I knew my chances at motherhood were slim and fast disappearing. Suddenly, I found myself reeling back into my past, grasping at every moment of my journey, trying to stitch together all the pieces that fel like they were about to be lost. Every conversation with a lover about where I was on my cycle. The few late periods that came with both panic and hope. The many revelations from my partner that he needed “a few more years” before he was ready to become a dad.

And yes, the miscarriage. The miscarriage that I had erased from my story.

I am still stitching these pieces together, trying so hard to hold on to the memories, to what might have been, to what was. As I bring this tapestry into being, I can see the story spread across its surface, like magic.

They all lied to me. I do have a story about motherhood. And I have a right to tell it.