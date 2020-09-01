Free Tarot Card Reading, September 2, 2020

What do the tarot cards predict for your zodiac sign?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and it opposes the Full Moon which will take place in the sign of Pisces.

The numerology of the day comes with the energy of Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

It's time to be easy on yourself with grace as things begin to shift in the Universe to make way for new energy.

What else does Wednesday have in store for your zodiac sign, according to the tarot?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aries, routines rule, and right now you are ready for something bigger than the norm.

It can be hard for you to feel comfortable following with the crowd right now, but for the time being it's necessary.

Try to focus your attention on the positives of your current situation. You can learn something new and use it when things change.

You'll be lightyear's ahead of the competition later because of what you've learned now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Taurus, things will start to look up for you and you will see that the opportunities for you are endless.

You don't need to worry that there is a limit to what good will come your way because even when a door appears to be closed it will open for you at the right time.

You have to remain optimistic right now so that you don't feel down and out.

But, not to worry, even cloudy perception won't hold you back from what is rightfully yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Gemini, when closure comes your way, it's important to realize that all things must come to an end both good and bad.

You have been doing the best that you can with this current situation, and it may be sad to see things end when you feel like there's so much more to be said and done.

The endings are sad, and you are allowed to feel your emotions; however, remember that something new is on the horizon. So, after you've allowed yourself time to grieve, look up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, things may feel tough right now, but you are resilient.

You have to believe in your ability to ride a challenge and to see it to completion.

You have the determination to see an important project through to the end.

Keep your eye on the final prize so that even if the journey is bumpy and uncertain you remain true to your goal and attain it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, even if you feel like you don't really have any choices right now, you do.

Even deciding not to choose is a decision you can make. You may feel hesitant right now. Change can be scary when you're uncertain of the outcome.

Once you get through the difficulty of making a choice, you'll start to see the manifestation of action.

You'll see a return to confidence when what you feared doesn't actually happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Virgo, you're about to give birth to something new. You may be prepared to start a new venture in business or to buy a property.

Trust your instincts during this time. You may not know all the answers, but you do know your heart. Trust it because your intuition won't steer you wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, you need downtime. Although you may feel guilty for taking time for yourself, it's necessary right now to relax and allow your thoughts to come to life so you understand all that you're feeling.

You may have been numbing yourself with work and staying busy, but that's not a way to live. You need to get into your head and let your thoughts and ideas reveal themselves to you so you can understand yourself better and explore each fully.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, when you realize how well everything is going for you right now, you'll be so surprised at the turn of events.

Things may not have felt like they would ever improve after the pandemic started, but the turn of events had things in mind for your future that you never could conceive.

Even though there will be times when life feels uncertain, stand strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Sagittarius, you can listen to your head or listen to your heart. There is only so much that you can know right now when you don't have all the facts.

You need to allow your higher power to lead you by faith and belief. Your instincts may know something that your lack of experience in this area can't comprehend. So, when in doubt trust your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, spiritual warfare is real and you may have just experienced a stronghold that held you back. You are ready to finally break free.

Through much perseverance and determination, you've proven yourself to be someone who is steadfast and committed to your beliefs.

While you may still be in the battle, you are almost where this situation or problem is in your distant past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aquarius, right now you may be experiencing deep loneliness. Even though you have friends and people that love you, a feeling that something is missing can be looming.

It's time to start working on your dreams and goals once again. You may be ready to take a vision to the next level or perhaps you're ready to get back into a hobby that you once loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Pisces, don't rush into things. You may be anxious and ready to forward on a new project right now, but it's better to backtrack and make sure that you aren't leaving a bunch of finished tasks undone.

Try to tidy up all the things that you have lingering so that you can focus on the next big venture without carrying any guilt or frustration that you're doing so much but fulfilling too little.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.