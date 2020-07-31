A Year From Now, You'll Be Grateful You Got Your Life Back

You'll come out even stronger than you were before.

By Avani Yenamandra

At some point in our lives, we all experience the type of love that really changes our worlds, but then ultimately causes heartbreak.

You start off in a relationship where you think you know what you are doing and in the end, you realize that you got played. That person that you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with ended up being the person that you now want to avoid forever.

But time always moves forward. A year later, you’ll end up being grateful that you got your life back.

You may not forget him, and maybe, you’ll still feel sad sometimes but, hey, you grew up and you’ve stopped drowning in your sorrows. You started to sew the pieces of your heart back together after heartbreak.

After all, it’s important to remember that every relationship changes and teaches us. So, be thankful for that experience and for your significant other for letting you go.

Thank you for being there when you were and helping me learn lessons.

Then, thank you for leaving in the end, so that I could learn how to cope with my fear of abandonment on my own and grow from it.

Thank you for teaching me that life is too short to waste away at a job, career, or things that don’t serve me in a positive way.

There is more to life than just being good at work. We should try to aim for bigger and better things and experiences.

Thank you for leaving, so that I could learn to be a strong woman and find myself.

Without you, I wouldn’t have realized the depth of my resilience and how much I can accomplish. Your absence gave me the strength to pick myself up again.

Thank you for showing me that you were not ready to be what I wanted.

I placed so much hope on making things work that I ignored common sense and good judgement. Others could see how much things were not exactly kosher.

However, I was blinded by love to your flaws and shortcomings. Thank you for showing me that I was not the right person to guide you to better things and that it’s okay.

Thank you for showing me that there is more to life than just being in a relationship and settling down.

But, also, thank you for giving me the hope for finding someone better. Hopefully, the time I’ve spent apart from you would bring about a positive change. I learned not to blame myself for the end and you gave me the capacity to forgive.

Thank you for teaching me to weather the storm, because now I am stronger than ever before.

The heartbreak isn’t holding me back now. If ever we cross paths again, you’ll see me in a different light.

Moreover, I won’t look at you with anger. In fact, I’ll extend a hand and give my thanks for everything that we’ve been through together.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Avani Yenamandra is a writer who focuses on breakups, relationships, and self-care. For more of her breakup content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.