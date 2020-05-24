What Colors Should You Wear If You're A Gemini?

Unleash your Gemini power with your best colors.

Have you ever wondered why some colors leave you with the feeling of warmth while others make you feel cold and lonely?

It can be hard to believe that a zodiac sign, as sociable as a Gemini has off days but they do.

Gemini loves exploring new thoughts and ideas with others because they are very curious individuals.

In spite of this love of knowledge, Gemini struggles with indecision and impulsivity. This zodiac sign needs a little empowerment here and there.

What better way for a Gemini be empowered than by wearing your zodiac sign's best colors?

Colors have the power to influence your mood, without you even being aware.

The power of color is most impactful when you wear your best color according to your zodiac sign.

Your best color empowers you and highlights your best attributes.

When choosing a color make sure you pick the best one for your zodiac sign and one that conveys the message you would like to send to the world.

To know what your best colors are, you must know where your birthday falls in astrology.

Your birthday will determine which zodiac sign you are. If you were born May 21st in between June 20th, that makes you a Gemini zodiac sign.

What colors are best for Gemini zodiac signs?

The Gemini season falls between late spring and early summer.

This means that their best colors are very light, like typical pastel shades and spring colors.

When Gemini embraces these light hues they are allowing themselves to be the best versions of themselves.

When you look good, you feel good, so by Gemini wearing their best colors they are putting their best foot forward.

This allows them to feel even more charming, creative, and intelligent than usual.

The best colors for a Gemini:

Light Green

White

Pink

Yellow

What is the best Gemini color for attracting wealth?

The color light green is associated with wealth.

If a Gemini would like to attract money and financial stability, they should embrace the color light green.

Gemini are often indecisive, especially when it comes to finances.

This lack of stability can wreak havoc on their bank accounts.

Wearing their best color green can serve as a reminder of their financial goals by helping keep them on track and away from frivolous spending.

What is the best color for a Gemini to wear to a job interview?

The color white represents positivity and new beginnings.

The color white has no negative connotations at all, so it makes it’s wear seem like a good wholesome person.

Wearing the color white makes you seem trustworthy because it is associated with purity and innocence.

If a Gemini wants to feel their best at an interview they should opt for white attire. Wearing white is unconventional, but it sets a Gemini up for success.

It also makes them stand out from other interviewees. Whenever you think of a job interview attire, you picture a black or a navy blue power suit.

What is the best Gemini color for love?

The color pink symbolizes love and romance. The softness of this color makes it come off as charming and appealing.

One of the sure-fire ways to get someone to fall in love with you is by using your charm.

Gemini are nothing if not charming, so wearing their best color for love, pink will elevate their charm factor.

If a Gemini woman wants to elevate her love life, she should incorporate more pink into her outfits.

This will help her attract a masculine partner because the color pink gives off feminine energy.

On the other hand, a Gemini man can also use the color to his advantage, by getting a date pink roses.

What is the best color for a Gemini to have around at work?

As bright as the color, yellow is, it’s no surprise that it conveys a feeling of happiness.

The color yellow instantly fills a room with joy, regardless of the circumstance.

Once Gemini gets a job, they should add the color yellow into their work attire or even on decor their workspace with it.

Gemini can get moody and irritable at times, so having such an uplifting color around can help them stay positive.

It will help them be more optimistic if they don't have such a great workday.

